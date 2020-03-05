Pastels and spring — name a more iconic duo. While there are plenty of mixed feelings surrounding these light-colored hues and their consistent springtime appearance, they’re not going anywhere this season. And leave it to none other than MAC Cosmetics' newest collection — Petal Power — to prove their continuing relevance yet again.

Available for purchase on March 5, the new six-piece line is inspired by nature’s best indicator that spring has finally sprung: cherry blossom blooms. While the new metallic pink containers are gorgeous as is, the brand added a few special touches like transparent cherry blossom packaging, sakura-inspired colors, and cherry blossom scents. Special editions of its setting spray, lip primer, plumping lip gloss, lipstick, mineral finishing powder, and a pink-tinged makeup brush are all items you can now add to cart.

While there’s nothing new about a pink revival when early March rolls around, the collection switches up the way these colors are typically used. “Our new MAC Petal Power collection gives a wink and a nod to the classic idea of flower-inspired spring looks but with a freshness and creative approach to texture,” Keri Blair, Senior National Artist at MAC, tells The Zoe Report over email. According to Blair, we’ll be seeing less of powdery matte pastels and more gloss in the form of pouty lips and glowing skin.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

To achieve those pouty lips, there's the return of a favorite. With flowers come bees, and fans of the $20 Plenty of Pout Plumping Lip Gloss will be happy to hear that for a limited time the formula responsible for bee-stung lips is back in three pretty pink shades. Blair loves this particular product because the gloss itself isn’t sticky, and the plumping is due to a ginger root complex — making it both “effective and wearable” she says. Before applying either the lip gloss or lipstick, make sure you're using the Petal Power version of its $20 Prep + Prime Lip for an ultra smooth base.

Fans of glowy complexions should look to the $37 Mineralize Skinfinish in Lighstscapade — and Blair's tip on how to use it. “Use the #127 Split Fibre Brush and Lightscapade Mineralize Skinfinish to create the softest glow and highlights to the cheeks to mimic where the sun would kiss your face,” she says. (Both are already sold out, but there are other versions of both the Mineralize Skinfinish and the brush in stock online — though, sadly, they're not pink.) Finish the look with another cult favorite: the $29 Prep + Prime Fix+ setting spray, which received a major upgrade with a sakura pink bottle and a refreshingly sweet cherry blossom scent.

