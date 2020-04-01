When it comes to levels of face glean, there are three solid camps: none, shimmer, and dewy. None is pretty self-explanatory, shimmer is a blinding Kira-Kira-esque highlight, and dewy is akin to the facade of a freshly steamed dumpling. And if the last level is where you'd like to set up tent, think about grabbing MAC Cosmetics' new Fix+ Magic Radiance setting spray. As the latest addition to MAC's Fix+ lineup, it not only promises to leave your skin plump and glowing all day long, but is formulated with a hydration cocktail your skin will love, too.

Fans may be (read: probably, most definitely) familiar with MAC's original, best-selling Prep + Prime Fix+ mist — and the iterations that have followed: Prep + Prime Fix+ Matte, Prep + Prime Fix+ Shimmer, and Prep + Prime Fix+ Petal Power. And while each is beloved for its own ingredients and purposes, the newest $32 Fix+ Magic Radiance, available now, has its own special set of skills.

Namely, its aforementioned dewy glow-giving capabilities, which can be chalked up to key ingredients hyaluronic acid and vitamin C. While the former works to draw moisture to the skin's surface and keep it there all day, the latter helps regenerate skin cells to rid of uneven texture and general dullness. Thus, a few spritzes and you have skin that is both seriously hydrated and seriously glowing.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

You can use the mist in any traditional sense: prior to makeup application for a radiant base, after makeup to secure your look with extra glow, or sprayed onto a sponge applicator to soak the product into skin. Or, take a trick from the brains behind the new mist, Senior Artist Netta Szekely, and use it as a hydrating facial. “Soak cotton pads in Fix+ Magic Radiance, then split each pad and leave on skin for two minutes for a complete hydrating facial," reads a quote from Szekely in a press release from the brand.

No matter how you apply it — or where, because according to another Szekely quote, it's "amazing on legs" — you're bound to see some dewy goodness. Ahead, MAC Cosmetics' newest Fix+ Magic Radiance available on maccosmetics.com.

