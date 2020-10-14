Regardless of your feelings towards glitter, lipstick, and foil highlighter, there's a chance you'll reach for all three whenever the holidays roll around. Sparkle is irrevocably intertwined with the season, and nothing proves that better than MAC's new Cosmetics Frosted Firework Holiday Collection. The limited-edition color cosmetics arrive on Oct. 15 via MACCosmetics.com and in-store across brand locations and stockists.

The color story of Frosted Firework delivers on the warm tones MAC Cosmetics is known for — think Ruby Woo or even Chili — interspersed with light, frosty metallics and glosses. "I am always seduced by the royal feeling of metallic shades of eyeshadow tones in platinum, gold, and deep ruby red," explained Senior National Artist, Michelle Clark, in a press release. "The rich pigments and diverse frosty textures are easy to blend and suitable for both sheer and glamorous eye looks. Metal has been a dominant trend backstage this season."

For eyes, there are five new and holiday-exclusive Extra Dimension Foil Eye Shadow shades, retailing at $21 a pop: the shimmer beige Sparktacular, pearlescent white Cooler Than Being Cool, metallic gray Silver Bells, glitzy brick Firewerk The Room, and deep rose Explosive Chemistry. The latter has a good chance of being a stand-out shade from the collection, as well, since the festive pink complements the Frosted Firework collection packaging to a T.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Follow your shadow up with the dual-ended Powerpoint Eye Pencil hues ($20). Three combinations are available in Frosted Firework; Zenith/Can You Chill? (navy and pearl gray), Short Fuse/Be Cool BB (pearly purple and white), and Dark Spark/Bitter In Glitter (pearl black and brown). Then, layer on whichever $37 Extra Dimension Skinfinish goes best with your look — Frosted Firework features the frost white Let It Glow and shimmer bronze Flare For The Dramatic.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

All that said, the true decisions begin with lip color. MAC Cosmetics introduced five new Lipsticks ($20) and just as many Lipglass gloss shades ($19). Both textures offer party-ready pinks alongside unique, sheer whites: Once Bitten, Ice Shy for Lipstick and Spark Joy! for the Lipglass.

You can get a start on shopping the collection before it officially launches, too. The Frosted Firework products are already online and available for members of MAC Cosmetics' loyalty program and MAC Pros. Below, a few must-shop shades from the holiday 2020 collection, available to all starting Oct. 15.

