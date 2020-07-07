If you’ve been scouring the internet for disinfecting supplies and techniques that will keep the coronavirus out of your home, you might jump for joy at the latest news. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) just approved two Lysol disinfectant sprays that can actually kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and they’re probably in your cleaning closet or (at the very least) at your local grocery store right now.

Yes, Lysol’s Disinfectant Spray and Disinfectant Max Cover Mist were both laboratory tested and proven to kill the virus two minutes after contact, as well as prevent the spread of it on surfaces, the EPA announced in a July 6 press statement. Of the 420 products on the EPA’s list of disinfectants to use against COVID-19 (known as List N), these two items are the first to be tested directly on the virus and approved as effective, although, according to the press statement, the “EPA expects to approve such claims for additional List N products in the coming weeks.”

In the meantime, continuing to do your due diligence in disinfecting your home spaces properly, as advised by the EPA, is crucial. According to agency guidelines, following a six-step technique (which includes, checking that the item is EPA-approved, adhering to the instructions on the product label, pre-cleaning the surface with soap and water, following the proper contact time indicated on the product label, wearing gloves and washing your hands, and storing the product properly) is essential for preventing the spread the of viruses in the home.

Shutterstock

Additional precautions like washing your hands frequently, avoiding close contact, covering your mouth and nose with a cloth covering when around others, and monitoring your health daily are also practices to follow diligently, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Shop the newly approved items below, as they'll fly off shelves quickly with the recent announcement.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.