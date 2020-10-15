In addition to her acting chops, Lucy Boynton has also become quite known for her eye makeup wizardry in recent years. So, it came as no surprise when the actor recently gave a perfect lesson in winter eyeshadow. And, while the look in question is traditional in the sense that it riffs off the moody, buffed-out lids synonymous with the cold-weather season, it definitely is a lighter and brighter upgrade. Yes, if you're looking to switch up your go-to holiday makeup options, Lucy Boynton's barely there smoky eye is the much-needed alternative you've been searching for.

Applied and perfected by celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker, Boynton was seen on Baker's feed wearing an ultra-subdued rendition of the classic charcoal smoky eye. Rather than dark colors, eyeliner, and loads of drama, it was a gentle smoky gray eyeshadow patted on, which Baker referred to in her caption as "graveyard grey haze lids." That was it. Not only is it notably simpler, but it's fitting for a spot in your rotation for both fall and winter.

Paired with this gentle smoky eye, Baker fashioned Boynton's lashes into a Twiggy-esque length and brushed her brows into a naturally bushy finish. For her lips, she blotted a coat of mauve lipstick for a just-bitten pout. It's conclusively a minimalist makeup masterpiece that evades overly saturated lids.

If you're loving this look, Baker frequently shares the roster of products she uses for most of her clients. The one small drawback in the case of Boynton's most recent transformation is that two of the products were part of limited-edition collections — the nail polish and lipstick, both from Chanel — though she promised she'd share alternatives at some point.

She also didn't give exact details on the eyeshadows she applied but mentioned Chanel beauty products were key — so stock up on a soft taupe color and smudge your way to the freshest take on the smoky eye yet.

Now that the seasonal trends have been fully upended this year, you can fully hit refresh on your usual winter eye looks with an approach like Boynton's. Ahead, some products that'll help you get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.