LIVE TINTED is continuing its sparkle streak. Following the debut of its very first shimmer shade last month, the vegan and cruelty-free beauty brand dropped the new LIVE TINTED HUEGLOW on Oct. 15, a $34 highlighting serum that can be used on your face and body. Emphasis is put on the serum aspect, too: The skin-care-like formula is created with ingredients you might find in a facial oil already on your bathroom shelf.

"We wanted to create a highlighter that could be worn on the skin with nothing else, mixed into a skin care routine, so you can have an undetectable glow that looks like your skin," LIVE TINTED Founder, Deepica Mutyala, tells The Zoe Report over email. To accomplish this LIVE TINTED relied on squalane, using the sugarcane-derived oil as the base for the formula, and layering sunflower seed oil, sodium hyaluronate, and ginseng extract on top.

"The botanical blend and squalane are actively working hard for your skin, while the highlighter can radiant all the best parts of you," Mutyala says. "HUEGLOW has a micro-shimmer finish that is ethically sourced mica from the USA in Hartwell, Georgia. It is the perfect hybrid of a balmy glow and a hint of reflection and shimmer."

Courtesy of LIVE TINTED

Two shades are available, though — the Dawn HUEGLOW is more of a coppery rose gold, while the Dusk HUEGLOW is a true bronze. "We chose these shades because we knew they would be truly universal. They can be worn separately or combined to create a custom color, no matter your hue," adds Mutyala. "Dawn generally works well with cooler skin tones, and Dusk for warmer, but I love to mix it up and also mix the two shades! There are no rules with this product." Case in point: Both can be worn under or over complexion products, or mixed into your foundation for an extra glow.

If that sounds up your alley, you can find the new HUEGLOW exclusively on LIVE TINTED's website. Ahead, both new shades of the skin care-meets-highlighter.

