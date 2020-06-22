High prices and inaccessibility can create a hefty barrier in the world of wellness. For those that don't live around the corner from a health-food shop — or, can't afford its products to begin with — trying out a spoonful of elderberry syrup with breakfast is a concept that can feel difficult to materialize in real life. But, this is the reality that Live Better by CVS Health set out to change: What if you could swing by your local pharmacy and pick up a high-quality bottle of that syrup, for a price that doesn't make your wallet cry?

Expect to see more than just buzzy ingestibles, too. For the new brand's June 10 launch, CVS rolled out 80 wellness-related products, from fermented ginger capsules to bamboo toothbrushes. Staples within the industry also make an appearance, such as biotin supplements, charcoal toothpaste, and good old-fashioned multivitamins.

"We are committed to creating quality, innovative and industry-leading products that empower our customers to make self-care a part of their everyday health," noted a press release quote from Brenda Lord, Vice President of Store Brands at CVS Health. "Holistic wellness is a personal journey. With the unveiling of so many new Live Better product offerings, customers have access to high-quality ingredients that reflect the latest wellness trends, at a good value."

Courtesy of CVS

Wondering what the value is? Good question. As you can imagine, prices range dramatically across the 80-product line; for example, a 6-ounce tube of aloe vera gel costs only $3.99, while an 8-ounce tub of Live Better Marine Greens Blend will set you back $25.79 (it also features more than 100 servings, though). Certain products are USDA-certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan, as well.

To shop the new brand, visit CVS' website or a local brick-and-mortar location; the collection will be rolling out in-store and online this summer and into fall. Below, a handful of Live Better by CVS Health products that are destined to become fan favorites.

