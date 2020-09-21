I like it when my skin looks like skin. Sometimes this merits well-placed dots of concealer, other times it's embracing my nose's predilection for redness — the means to going foundation-free vary by day. Skin care is always in the equation, though; as is one La Prairie product or another. My stash of the luxury beauty brand's goods sits hidden away for rainy days, i.e. when whichever moisturizer, serum, or treatment I'm testing for work isn't cutting it. That said, when I got a chance to review the new La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, it cut straight to the front of the line.

For one, I had high expectations for the blue bottle. Launched on Aug. 24 at retailers, it's a reformulation of La Prairie's best-seller, and now combines the brand's cult-famous Caviar Premier and Caviar Absolute ingredients. Two, the Skin Caviar Liquid Lift retails for $690.

And I'll be the first to admit that my entire skincare routine typically clocks in below that price tag. However, the high price point makes sense when you consider the two end results of the Liquid Lift: It addresses skin sagging and facial volume loss — similar to other products in the La Prairie Skin Caviar collection — which aren't small feats for even the best skin care on the market.

"La Prairie’s Exclusive Cellular Complex is a vital force for the skin. It invigorates epidermal stem cells to reignite renewal efficiency and cellular functionality, enabling them to behave more like those of younger skin," explained a press quote from Dr. Daniel Stangl, La Prairie Director of Innovation, and Dr. Jacqueline Hill, La Prairie Global Director of Strategic Innovation and Science. "The skin cell invigorating effect of the Exclusive Cellular Complex complements the benefit profiles of both Caviar Premier and Caviar Absolute, which work to modulate the extracellular matrix to improve firmness, sagging, and lack of volume."

And trust me, I feel the "immediate lifting sensation" La Prairie mentions on the website, well, immediately. I've been using the Liquid Lift on and off since the end of August, with the serum's efficacy leading to the minimal use. My skin quite literally feels tighter and "lifted" right after I apply it, and I've noticed a smooth, bouncy look afterwards, too. Honestly, how quick and intensely this serum works might catch you off guard if you have extra-dry skin like me, where feeling "tight" often means you haven't properly moisturized — even if you mentally know it's just the serum doing its job.

Skin right after using the La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift. Madge Maril. Skin right after using the La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift. Madge Maril.

But as the directions suggest, I've been following up the serum with one of the heaviest-duty, balm-like moisturizers I have on hand (Femmue's Ideal Crème Riche, for the curious). And although that duo definitely isn't cheap, with just those two products and a quick SPF slather, I'm ready for my day in about 5 minutes flat. Below, the newly reformulated Skin Caviar Liquid Lift from La Prairie.

