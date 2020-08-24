Between its signature black packaging, glossy silver lettering, and overall gothic aesthetic, KVD Vegan Beauty is one of the most easily recognizable beauty brands in the industry — and now you'll spot it in one more store. As of Aug. 23, KVD Vegan Beauty is now available at Ulta Beauty. No cult fave is left behind in the new partnership, either; the Tattoo Liner, Lock-It Foundation, Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, and Shade + Light contour palette are all now at Ulta Beauty, amongst many, many other products.

And this expansion to Ulta Beauty is a continuation of its 2020 momentum, according to KVD Vegan Beauty's VP of Integrated Marketing and PR, Kelly Coller. "This is a key milestone of our second chapter," Coller tells TZR; controversial founder Kat Von D notably sold her shares of the company, then Kat Von D Beauty, to industry giant Kendo earlier this year. "Consumers have been asking us (and Ulta Beauty) for years to be able to buy our brand at Ulta Beauty. We are delighted that we can finally say to them, 'We heard you, we are coming, and we are bringing Tattoo Liner with us!'"

Moreover, Coller notes that Ulta Beauty is the largest beauty retailer in the United States, as well as a popular store amongst Gen Z shoppers — all good things, even for an established brand such as KVD Vegan Beauty. "The launch of our brand at Ulta Beauty also aligns with unleashing a campaign with a totally new look and feel, as part of our re-brand," she continues. "We commissioned a talented and beloved artist/illustrator from Brazil, Ana Strumpf, known for her Re.Cover illustrations — that have graced every major fashion and design magazine — to illustrate over 20 icons unique to us." These icons will appear in the windows of all Ulta Beauty stores starting Aug. 30 via a limited-edition, Ulta Beauty-exclusive fanny pack designed by the artist.

"This launch comes at a poignant time, as now, more than ever, people want to shop the brands they know and love and are seeking solutions that align with their needs and values. This is especially true among conscious consumers who want vegan and cruelty-free options; making KVD Vegan Beauty an ideal match for Ulta Beauty," adds Monica Arnaudo, Chief Merchandising Officer at Ulta Beauty. "As one of the industry’s most-beloved 100 percent vegan prestige makeup brands, conscious consumers will appreciate that vegan and cruelty-free are and always have been at its core."

Below, a handful of KVD Vegan Beauty products that've carved out a following amongst fans.

