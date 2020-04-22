While the good news is that Kopari Beauty products are on sale at Ulta Beauty right now, there's also less-than-good news: They're selling out PDQ (pretty darn quick). But, luckily, there are still products from the celeb-favorite brand worth snagging — at least, if you act fast.

For those unfamiliar, Kopari Beauty is a coconut-based beauty brand that's won over celebs like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kourtney Kardashian with its lotions, deodorants, scrubs, and balms. But stars love Kopari so much, they don't just buy the products — they go so far as investing. In 2017, Karlie Kloss, Shay Mitchell, and Hilary Duff (among others) put their own money into the brand because that's how much they believe in it.

What makes Kopari beloved, aside from its dedication to the multi-faceted power of coconut oil, is the fact that it's cruelty-free and formulated without harmful ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates (which makes sense, because it has Kardashian's stamp of approval and she's strict on those things).

And right now, Kopari products are up to 25 percent off on Ulta Beauty — plus, until April 25, when you spend $28 or more you'll receive a free gift from the brand.

Though a few things are already out of stock (like Coconut Shower Oil, the Original Coconut Deodorant, and Kardashian's choice from the brand Coconut Melt in its full *and* mini sizes), there are plenty of other options from the brand on sale and still available.

Test out one of Kopari's new CBD products, which launched in early 2020, or grab one of the brand's four other scented deodorants while waiting for the original to come back in stock. Below, five products from Kopari to grab from Ulta Beauty's sale section before they're gone — or, marked back up to their regular price.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.