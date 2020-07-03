KKW Beauty’s Fourth Of July Sale Features 25% Off Nearly Everything — Here’s What To Shop First
Kim Kardashian is the queen of contour and proponent for all things neutral, so it's no surprise that her makeup line reflects it. She does makeup well, and nearly everything on her brand KKW Beauty's site has a practically perfect rating. If you're one who's been admiring products from afar, there's no better time than the present to finally buy. The KKW Beauty Fourth of July sale has officially started, and almost all your favorites are marked down.
Starting on Friday, July 3, both KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance will be giving 25 percent off nearly all products until Sunday, July 5. There are two exclusions from the KKW Beauty sale: the new Classic II Palette and the Nude Glosses, but other than that you can go wild grabbing a few more Crème Highlight Sticks or another bottle of Crystal Gardenia.
Shop the sale below and check out the deals on KKW Beauty's cult-favorite products.
If you can't decide between cool or warm tones, you might as well just have both. This bundle is now $63.75 and provides you with 20 matte shadows that range from rusty browns to chilly grays for conjuring up a number of different looks like cut creases and smoky eyes.
If you've never really considered foundation for your body, now's your chance to test it out. This water-resistant formula evens out your skin tone, adds a gorgeous glow, and smells like vanilla and coconut. Add it to your cart while it's $33.75.
You won't find flaking here. This concealer's liquid formula intends to hydrate the skin while providing enough coverage to things like dark circles and hyperpigmentation.
Made up of four powders (two for contour and two for highlight) and a special double-ended brush, you'll be able to sculpt and enhance the shape of your face. This kit is one of my personal favorites. Although the two contour shades are matte, they never look ruddy or dull — even on my dry skin. It's worth grabbing now while it's on sale for $39.
You get two shimmering colors in this palette that's now $19.50, which came out of a collaboration with model Winnie Harlow. The shades Luna and Soleil can be used together or separate to get a sunkissed glow sans UV light.
Ultra creamy and non-drying, this lipstick is infused with oils that'll ensure your lips won't crack and peel after wearing. There are two shades to choose from, a warm muted brown and a warm pink, that are now $13.50 on sale.
For falsie-like lashes that don't require three types of formulas, this mascara is supposed to lengthen and thicken with one coat. And now at $13.50, its price is basically the same as a high-end drugstore version.