As you may know, sustainability and travel don't always mix. Vacations can necessitate mini shampoo bottles, single-use face masks, and Ilana Wexler-esque plastic bags filled with lotion. That is, if you don't grab a set from Kitsch's new Travel Ritual Collection. Released this January on the popular hair accessories and jewelry brand's website, the new launch features four reusable container combinations that make taking your beauty routine on the road completely effortless.

And each one is affordable to boot. The most expensive options are the three-piece Refillable Silicone Jar set and two-piece Refillable Silicone Bottle set, which retail on Kitsch's website for only $19. The three-piece Refillable Travel Pouch set is the cheapest at just $9 — and is available in the collection's on-trend black-and-white motif or dreamy shades of blush. Most consumers will probably gravitate towards the eleven-piece Ultimate Travel set, though: The $12 bundle is immensely versatile, offering up everything from pouches and jars to a pipette and funnel.

“I’m constantly on the move but could never find travel-friendly sets for my essential bath and body products that were both convenient and chic, so it was time to create my own,” noted Cassandra Thurswell, founder of Kitsch, in a press release quote. “We know our jet-setting customers are always thinking about their next getaway, so we set out to design innovative bottles, pouches and jars that were stylish but also eco-friendly and fulfilled all traveling necessities.”

Courtesy of Kitsch

Naturally, this means that every single set is TSA approved; they even come wrapped up in a clear, TSA-friendly, and waterproof bag you can toss into your suitcase. Moreover, each Kitsch Travel Ritual Collection set is leak proof, BPA free, and — perhaps most exciting of all — dishwasher safe, meaning it'll be seriously easy to use and reuse them for all of your future trips.

You can find the new drop exclusively on Kitsch's website this month, or in-store and online at Ulta starting in February. Below, the four new additions from Kitsch's Travel Ritual Collection, to keep your beauty routine organized and on hand wherever you go.