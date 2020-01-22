It's easy to fall into a style rut when it comes to work attire. And though blazers, tailored trousers, and loafers are all core styling pieces, they can become rather monotonous after awhile. But because you can never go wrong with easy basic choices, try a more elevated take on an essential piece for a quick style refresh. A prime example, Kim Kardashian's leather skirt makes a strong case for adding the edgier staple into your wardrobe.

On Jan. 18, the reality star debuted her documentary with Oxygen following her pursuit in politics entitled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project. As for the press junket announcing the launch, Kardashian kept it classic in a polished look wearing a relaxed ribbed sweater tucked into a leather midi pencil skirt with sock boot heels. While the elevated outfit is presentable enough for the office it's simultaneously fitting for an after-work date, which means it's just as, if not more, versatile than other traditional styles.

It's clear that the mogul knows a thing or two about putting together a solid look. With her solutionwear brand, SKIMS, more popular than ever, the middle Kardashian is well versed on everything from shapewear to loungewear. And as of late, she's opted for a more professional style, (including the oversized Vetements suit she sported to the White House, last year), which means there's more opportunity to copy her chic aesthetic on the day to day.

Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP/Shutterstoc

When trying the look out for yourself, follow the style icon's lead by paring the leather pencil skirt back with lightweight knit of a textured fabric — creating a look that's both modest and inexplicably sultry. But when opting for the staple skirt in a slightly unconventional length, finish the outfit with point-toe sock boots. And for those looking for something more environmentally friendly, there are several styles available in both faux and vegan materials, too.

So if you're ready to expand your collection of workwear staples, experiment with styles just like Kim Kardashian's leather skirt (or others of more playful fabrics). Ahead TZR has rounded up some must-have styles to get you on the right track.