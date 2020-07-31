People would go to extraordinary lengths to get skin like Eva Mendes, Jessica Alba, and Olivia Wilde, but $200 a facial is where many draw the line. Thankfully, the aesthetician behind some of Hollywood's most enviable complexions has granted us common folk access to her celebrity-favorite potions, many of which are marked down now courtesy of Kate Somerville's Friends & Family Sale.

From July 31 to Aug. 2, the luxury skincare brand will be offering such fan favorites as its ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment (loved by the likes of Olivia Culpo and Drew Barrymore) and its Quench Hydrating Face Serum (touted by none other than Meghan Markle) for 20 percent off.

Somerville has long been popular with the A-listers, but none as influential as the former Duchess of Sussex, who once told the now-defunct fashion and lifestyle blog The Lady Loves Couture that she had been a client for years and continued to use Kate Somerville products to "maintain that glow that her facials give" even after she moved to Toronto for Suits.

The moisture-locking formula is on sale for $60 instead of its usual $75 with the code FFAM20. Shop it and other Kate Somerville favorites, ahead.

