Karlie Kloss Nailed One Of The Year’s Brightest Trends

Heading a female empowerment panel in New York warranted a baby-blue power suit from Karlie Kloss on Tues. Nothing screams girl boss like a crisp, tailored set — and one in a bold hue, of course, because this trailblazer is a trendsetter, too. Get ready to up your summer suit game stat.

Carolina Herrera's fragrance, Good Girl, has teamed up with its own ambassador to promote the model's Kode with Klossy program, a free coding camp designed to help young girls expand their education in technology. With the designer's help, the program will offer scholarships to 2,400 14- to 18-year-olds by the end of the year, according to Carolina Herrera's website.

On Tues., Good Girl and Kode with Klossy hosted a women's empowerment panel at Macy's Herald Square featuring female leaders in tech, beauty, and fashion, including an appearance from the model herself. A special occasion like this called for the ultimate power suit (for the ultimate style muse).

Typically, Kloss' everyday wardrobe consists of breezy peasant dresses and jeans, but when she's on duty, the model keeps it professional with blazer dresses and suits. This time, she opted for pastel Carolina Herrera separates paired with black Gianvito Rossi satin pumps.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Today's suit fare is flooded with wide-leg silhouettes, oversized fits, and funky colors, but Kloss' keeps it simple without compromising on the trends. Carolina Herrera's blazer and pants combo maintains the classic, straight-leg profile — no frills — and lets the powder blue color speak for itself.

It's made of lightweight crepe, not wool, so you could wear it to the office on sweltering days and still keep cool. Although it's now sold out, Kloss' suit is proof that you can continue wearing your power suits throughout the summer.

Introduce one of these warm-weather-ready sets to your office wardrobe, ahead.

Shop The Look