Whether you speak French or not, Kadalys' products have always been recognizable. Launched in 2012, the French Caribbean skin care brand elevates its hero ingredient — the banana tree — as a sole focal point, harnessing its prowess within formulations and its design on packaging and bottles. However, you might be able to read the text on those bottles a little bit better now that Kadalys has launched in the U.S. The stateside website arrived on Oct. 13, along with the brand's chic, "banana science" products.

And using bananas in your skin care might just become your new favorite thing. Kadalys Founder, Shirley Billot, noted in a press Q&A that Kadalys’ banana bio-actives are natural antioxidants with skin-soothing abilities. "They are also sustainable resources because they are derived from the recycling of 'forgotten bananas' by the industry, because they are imperfect. Only Kadalys has these exclusive and patented bio-actives extracted from the skin and pulp of green, yellow, and pink bananas," Billot explained. "They’re sourced and manufactured in an ethical and eco-responsible way, respecting the environment and the local economy."

Regardless of your current routine, Kadalys' U.S. selection is flexible, with plenty of options for every ritual and any budget. Prices range from the $19 Banana Lip Balm (a personal favorite) to $76 day and night creams.

The products speak to the inclusive and ethical ethos of the brand, a goal Billot set out to achieve. Take the $38 Radiance Precious Oil for example: The cheery golden dry oil can be used on both your skin and hair to moisturize and enhance shine, sans greasiness. And while that's certainly accessible — and minimizes product clutter — the oil is cruelty-free, vegan, and largely harnesses ingredients sourced from organic farming, as well.

Currently, Kadalys offers eight products on its U.S. website, with plans to extend in 2021. Click through the entire lineup by visiting its online store, or continue reading to shop some of the most intriguing initial launches.

