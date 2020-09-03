Skincare can be an expensive habit, but if you play your cards right, there are celebrity-approved products out there that won't cost you a large portion of your life savings. One such option is Joanna Vargas' Single Sheet Bright Eye Firming Mask, a new, condensed version of the product that also happens to be a favorite of celebs like Jessica Alba. This single sheet allows you to assess its benefits before committing to what could be your next beauty investment.

The original set, which comes with five pairs of eye gel masks, will put you out $60 — so if you're looking to save but still get Alba-esque results, you can grab the single sheets now on Joanna Vargas' site for $15 each. Its new pared-down foil pack makes it the ideal trial-run size, and the perfect proportion for packing with you on the go.

The cost and Alba's love for them, which she divulged in an interview with W Magazine, all make sense when you get an idea of what each patch does once it's applied. The gelatinous masks may be thin and transparent, but they're coated with a long list of famously powerful ingredients.

Laying the foundation with the promise of hydration is a mix of hydrolized silk protein and hyaluronic acid. The mask contains a few skin soothers, too, like allantoin and chamomile extract, to make puffiness and inflammation a distant memory.

There's also hexapeptide-8, which offers skin-restorative properties, and matrixyl 3000, another peptide that's capable of mimicking human collagen. Together, these components can target the most common eye area problems you may face, like puffiness, fine lines, dryness, and dark circles.

They work similarly to your classic sheet or bio cellulose masks, except you'll cozy each one up to your lash line. After letting it sit for 10 to 15 minutes, you can pat in any extra serum and probably slink off to buy yourself another box.

Treat your eyes to one of Alba's go-tos and pick up a pack of sheets, below.

