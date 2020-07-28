CC creams became a Zoom meeting necessity for many throughout quarantine and now, the brand behind everyone's favorite variety is incidentally dropping a foundation that may even help your skin recover from maskne. IT Cosmetics has long been known for its complexion-enhancing foundations, but the demand for skincare-infused makeup has grown a lot recently, partially due to the prevalence of face coverings. And while the brand couldn't have predicted such a phenomenon would be trending, IT Cosmetics' new Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare readily suits the need.

"More than ever, skincare-obsessed consumers are looking for lightweight makeup products that offer skincare benefits and provide real results over time," Anncy Rowe, senior vice president of U.S. marketing for IT Cosmetics, tells The Zoe Report. "While we offer several skincare-infused complexion products, we set out to create a lighter foundation that was clinically tested to address the signs of aging and also visibly improve the look of skin."

Enter: the newest member of the Your Skin But Better family. Looking at the ingredients list — aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, vitamins B5 and E — any skincare connoisseur would guess it to be a serum. And it sort of is, except that it comes in 40 true-to-skin, medium-coverage shades.

For its latest foundation brew, IT Cosmetics used an "innovative pigment technology," which Miranda Stamp, IT Cosmetics' senior manager of product development, says includes new "hybrid shade enhancers that add more depth and vibrancy traditional pigments can't provide." The addition of ultra-marine blue pigments also prevents the finish from appearing dull and gray, a common problem for deep, rich shades.

"The hydrating formula minimizes the look of pores and imperfections without settling into lines or texture, and after consistent use," Stamp says, "skin tone will appear more even, texture will be more refined and skin will look and feel softer."

A two-week study revealed that seven out of 10 users said they noticed a more even skin tone and visibly refined texture after using the Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare. Shop it now on ITCosmetics.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.