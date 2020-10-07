What were you up to in 2018? If you happened to be on the Innersense Organic Beauty team, you probably had just gotten started on creating a scalp scrub. But, after close to two years in the making — and six reformulations along the way — the brand-new Innersense Organic Beauty True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub finally arrived on Oct. 1. Retailing at $42, the clean-focused haircare brand's latest drop is going to make fans very, very happy.

After all, this is one product that's genuinely universal, regardless of your hair color, type, or how often you wash it. "Our intention was to formulate a nutrient-rich and effective product while delivering a self-care treatment at the same time," Greg Starkman, one of two Innersense Organic Beauty founders, tells The Zoe Report via email. "True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub synergistically works by replenishing and nourishing the skin and the scalp, removing impurities while stimulating to support healthy scalp and hair growth."

You can thank Alaea salt — or Hawaiian Red salt — for this duo-purpose cleansing. "With its gorgeous red color derived from mineral-rich volcanic clay, [it contains] 80 naturally occurring minerals which makes it an ideal ingredient while also offering gentle purifying properties," the founder continues.

Courtesy of Innersense Organic Beauty

"At the heart of supporting healthy hair, we understand the importance of a healthy scalp and hair follicles, which promotes healthy hair growth," adds Joanne Starkman, the other founder of the brand. To enhance the scrub, Innersense Organic Beauty added in apple, celery seed, and tea tree extracts, along with peppermint oil — which serves as the key fragrance note.

Which, yes, is all a part of the brand's carefully crafted in-shower experience. To use the scrub, Innersense Organic Beauty's website first recommends taking a deep breath to become "centered." Once you're there, massage the scrub itself into your scalp using your fingertips, sectioning off your hair if that makes it easier. Or, use it to spot treat dry areas on you scalp, or even your body; since skin is skin, no matter where it is.

Shop the new True Enlightenment Scalp Scrub by clicking the link below.

