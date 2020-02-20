While there may be nothing new under the sun, there are new ways to prevent those pesky UV rays from reaching your skin. Unveiled Feb. 17, ILIA's new Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 does just that — and then some. Think of it as your sunscreen, skincare serum, and foundation rolled into one lightweight, hybrid formula. And yes, if that concept sounds totally new to you, know that it took some serious work behind the scenes to achieve.

"The making of a formula is emotional. This one took two years, 30+ submissions, serious moments of doubt, and believing in doing something that hasn’t been done before," Sasha Plavsic, founder of the beauty brand ILIA, shared on Instagram. "It’s designed for everyone, especially those with skin sensitives (I suffered from acne for most of my life), and realized skin needs to be protected and revived with quality ingredients."

Protecting and reviving being key concepts in the Super Serum formula. Even though you could consider the $46 product as a foundation — it includes an 18-shade, light-coverage range — it also boasts its namesake SPF 40 as well as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and plant-based squalane. And speaking of that sun protection: ILIA notes in the product description that the non-nano zinc oxide protects your skin from UVA, UVB, blue light, and infrared light. So you're covered, inside, outside, or on your phone.

Another reason to try out the game-changing formula? Applying a layer of the Super Serum acts as a finishing barrier for your skin care, locking in whatever products you layered on that morning — even though the product feels weightless, is made without silicone, and is notably non-comedogenic.

You can find ILIA's new Super Serum on the beauty brand's website, or pick up a bottle online by swinging by Credo or Sephora (where it's quickly accumulating 5-star reviews). After all, while it might still be freezing and overcast where you live, there's never a bad time to stock up on SPF — and summer will be here before you know it.

