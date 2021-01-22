The Climb is our series that highlights a top-selling item from brands both established and buzzworthy. In these monthly features, you'll hear straight from the brands about the fascinating history of how one extra-special piece exceeded expectations and became a forever product. This month's focus is on the luxury favorite La Prairie White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire. Find the story behind the brand’s best-selling base below.

With so many promises of radiant, glowy skin out there, it can be nearly impossible to determine what will actually deliver. La Prairie's White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire, however, lives up to the hype every time. The No.2 best-seller in the acclaimed White Caviar collection, the $735 moisturizer is worth each and every penny according to fans who can't live without it. But why? You can thank over 17 years of research as well as an illuminating molecule that's completely unmatched in the skin care industry.

"With time, skin ages, pigment appears and light is shadowed," Dr. Jacqueline Hill, director of strategic innovation and science at La Prairie tells TZR. "Age spots and discoloration can be the most stubborn signs of aging. They are difficult to control, and nearly impossible to conceal. Marketing research shows that consumers worldwide are very concerned about dark spots, and, at the time of the development of White Caviar Creme Extraordinaire, we noted that they were also concerned that their expectations were not met with products available at the time." However, Hill notes that treatment for discoloration and spots is challenging and requires long-term dedication. "There are no overnight solutions to problems that may have built up in the skin for decades," she says. "This is why we studied the mechanisms of melanin formation in human skin in detail and spent 15 years developing an active ingredient."

That decade and a half of research resulted in the breakthrough illuminating molecule: Lumidose. After two and half more years of research, the brand infused the molecule into a face cream, and White Caviar Crème Extraordinaire was born. "It works to illuminate the skin with results that are measurable in two weeks, visible in four, and extraordinary in eight," Hill says. "Our other La Prairie creams each have their own specificities. For example, our Skin Caviar creams focus on firming and lifting, our Radiance Cream focuses on revitalizing and replenishing, and our Platinum Rare Cream focuses on rejuvenation, and reducing the appearance of all major visible signs of aging. The White Caviar Creme focuses on illuminating and firming."

It's worth noting that the formula is a must-have for the colder and dryer months. "This works to combat skin dryness and the lack of sebum lipids, and will help avoid tiny micro-cracks in the skin, which can be a hallmark of the winter months," Dr. Hill says. "It also contains an interactive matrix, which creates a second-skin effect, giving immediate protection against the elements and their damages."

And the skin experts agree. "The White Caviar Moisturizer not only hydrates with squalene and shea butter, it also utilizes the power of sodium hyaluronate to retain moisture as well as vitamins, minerals and phospholipids to increase firmness," Dr. Marnie B. Nussbaum, M.D., FAAD, board-certified dermatologist, says to TZR. "The golden caviar extract as well as peptides decreases fine lines and wrinkles." Dr. Nussbaum is such a fan, in fact, that she not only suggests it to her clients, but also uses it herself. "Once I started using it I felt like I was giving my skin luxury but most importantly efficacy," she says. "It's truly a multitasker and game changer for my routine as it addresses pigmentation, skin elasticity as well as hydration." Dr. Nussbaum suggests the formula in particular for combination to dry skin, using it in the morning and at night after cleansing and toning. One pump, she says, is just enough. "You can also apply with other serums in order to seal in the skin actives within those serums," she says. "Therefore, your skin is hydrated while your skin actives are penetrating the epidermal barrier. Lastly, apply SPF as your last step and you have a wonderful regimen."

Shilpa Shah, co-founder of Cuyana, is yet another who raves about the formula. "My relationship started very organically and beautifully," she says. "And the love affair has only deepened product by product. A significant moment for me was in 2018 when La Prairie launched their Skin Caviar Essence-In-Foundation. I happened to be in New York opening our first Cuyana brick and mortar and had the opportunity to experience the new product at one of their events. The consultation was so luxe and personalized and I just fell in love with all of the formulas I experienced that day."

However, her love for the cream came about while trying to fight post-pregnancy hyperpigmentation. "I ended up switching from the Skin Caviar Luxe Cream to the White Caviar collection," she says. "I realize that the hyperpigmentation is going to take a while to combat but it feels better and better every day I use the White Caviar Serum and Creme Extraordinaire." She says that after trying professional treatments, she's found that the cream still delivers the best results. "White Caviar formulas may be more gradual, but it seems like a better and safer way to address discoloration," she says. "The product is so delightful — the formula, the packaging, the experience of La Prairie is all so wonderful that it’s actually something you look forward to. It feels like a luxurious ritual that allows me to really indulge with skin care, which can often be overwhelming, but La Prairie makes it a rich and indulgent experience."

