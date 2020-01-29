You might not expect to find yourself inspired to clean up your house as you scroll the website of the home organization brand, Open Spaces. Still, the creeping feeling sets in, clicking through its incredibly well-curated line of containers, clothing hangers, and drawer dividers. Unveiled online Jan. 28, the direct-to-consumer brand comes courtesy of Pattern, a family of brands that launched this last August; its first launch being the highly Instagrammable cookware brand, Equal Parts.

Whereas the Equal Parts line motivated at-home chefs to outfit their kitchens, Open Spaces will make them want to declutter it. Its line is exclusively dedicated to organizing your home — whether that be through baskets, bins, trays, or shelf risers so well designed that you won't want to hide them away in your cabinets.

"With Open Spaces, we centered our design aesthetic around how to make a space feel more open, choosing soft curves over hard edges, warm materials like compressed felt and ash wood, and a neutral palette that looks great in any home," Pattern's VP and General Manager, Katy Marshall, explained in a press email quote. "We studied the market for over a year, spoke with hundreds of consumers, and collaborated with professional organizers to develop long-lasting products and sustainable guidance to help you create space to enjoy."

Courtesy of Open Spaces

As far as pricing goes, Open Spaces finds the sweet spot between budget-friendly staples and more luxurious, cult-favorite home brands. Products sit at the intersection of design and durability, as well. For example, its $44 set of two storage bins is sleek enough to be left out in plain sight, but made from versatile, recyclable plastic (with optional wooden lids). Or, peek at the details of its $98 Underbed Storage set — the pretty gray felt is made out of plastic bottle fibers and finished with leather handles.

Courtesy of Open Spaces

The brand's sets are Open Spaces' stroke of genius, though. While you can stop by any home decor store and grab a bin or two, Open Spaces gives you the option to buy entire home organization sets categorized by room: such as The Refreshed Bathroom set for $150 or The Restful Bedroom set for $400. Each room bundle offers extra savings, too, versus buying each piece à la carte, and is customized to reflect the needs of the room it'll be organizing.

To shop all options, visit Open Spaces' website. Below, a mix of products and room sets now available from the new brand.