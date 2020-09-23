The cult-favorite face wash brand HoliFrog is stepping outside the category it helped redefine. On Sept. 24 HoliFrog is launching the Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop — the brand's very first leave-on product. And it's an interesting one, at that; though fans of the up-and-coming "holistic-functional" skincare brand would expect nothing less, honestly.

"A few months from the initial brand launch, it became quite clear that our customers wanted a skincare system to use post-wash," Emily Parr, co-founder of HoliFrog, exclusively tells The Zoe Report over email. "The first question became: How do you choose which category to tackle next? Based on the many customer emails, product reviews, Instagram direct messages, and comments, we observed that the main reasons our products resonated with people was both the feeling of hydration upon washing and the options for every kind of skin-situation."

Thus, Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop was born. Parr describes the $52 moisturizing and glow-boosting formula as "a hydration hybrid" and "a restoring serum that moonlights as lotion emulsion." Galilee uses aloe, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid as humectants, squalane, jojoba, marula, and apricot oils as barrier-rebuilders, and azelaic acid as a non-irritating exfoliant — sort of like a skincare routine speedrun in a bottle. Or: "Think of it as serum meets lotion meets oil that can be a hydration step within your routine or your next and last step post-cleanse," says Parr.

This might sound complicated to those new to skin care as an in-depth art form, but for the HoliFrog shopper who hops between the brand's six face washes with ease, it undoubtedly makes perfect sense. Unsurprisingly, the unique serum-lotion-oil was inspired by Parr's own experience cocktailing products after calling it quits with emulsifier-heavy creams.

"I found a hydration workaround by combining a hydration serum with a few drops of my favorite non-fragrant plant oil," she says. "The addition of just a couple oil droplets would seal in the hydration the serum was bringing to the table. This makeshift hydration situation was really the inspiration for Galilee."

Shop the new Galilee Antioxidant Dewy Drop, below, on HoliFrog.com starting Sept. 24.

