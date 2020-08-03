You've had to stay away from friends and family, avoid travel and usual summertime activities, adjust to a new work schedule, and come to terms with a new lifestyle. And as if you needed one more cause of stress on your plate during the pandemic, maskne (aka mask acne) decided to become a thing, too. Thankfully, there are brands that have your back and products like the Hero Cosmetics Maskne Bundle have been created to put your mind at ease, at least when it comes to your skin.

Just because you're wearing a mask doesn't mean your skin should have to suffer. To heal, soothe, and protect your complexion, this new kit comes with three products for $23, which you can buy on Hero Cosmetics' site. They're exactly what you need for zapping pimples that appear and even the ones that haven't shown themselves yet.

Using the products is simple — once you've removed your mask and makeup for the day, you can get started. For acne that's still hiding out under your skin, you'll want to reach for the Micropoint for Blemishes patches, which target under-the-skin zits with 176 microneedles loaded up with ingredients such as salicylic acid.

If whiteheads have already popped up, the Mighty Patch Variety Pack is your best method of action. This part of the kit includes 26 hydrocolloid stickers in different sizes to allow your pimples to heal and prevent any urge to pick. Supplementing both sets of patches, and rounding out the bundle, is a sample size of Rescue Balm, which can be applied to spots as well as dry skin. It has panthenol (an ingredient that turns into vitamin B5), oligopeptides, and vitamin E to heal and hydrate your complexion.

While this kit makes it easy to deal with maskne from the comfort of home, Hero Cosmetics also wanted to support those who are most susceptible to it and have to spend long periods of time in personal protective equipment. To do so, the brand is donating 2,500 “Mini Maskne Kits” to healthcare workers to help them fight maskne while they work to fight the pandemic.

For healing and preventing bouts of maskne, check out the brand new kit, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.