Hero Cosmetics’ New Launch Will Donate Proceeds To The NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund All Week

"We stand together with the Black community in the fight against systemic racism," reads an Instagram caption from acne brand Hero Cosmetics. "A future of equality can only be created by those who take action." Which is why all the proceeds of Hero Cosmetics' new Micropoint for Dark Spots will be donated to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund during the week of June 1.

Ju Rhyu, CEO and co-founder Hero Cosmetics, knows the brand's latest pimple-fighting technology comes at a difficult time due to the recent death of George Floyd, a Black man, who died after a police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt against his neck for nearly nine minutes, as well as all the other tragic losses in the Black community.

“It may feel untimely to launch a new product given the pain in the world, but I know that as a small business made up of a very diverse team (over 80 percent non-white, POC), we still have a voice and we can use our voice and our Micropoint for Dark Spots launch to be change agents," reads a quote from Rhyu in the press release. "I’m thrilled that we can donate our launch proceeds to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and turn this moment into one of action.”

Maxing out at $10,000, the proceeds of each sale of the $12.99 product goes to the NAACP fund that fights for racial justice. "Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF [Legal Defense and Education Fund] seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans," according to the "About" page on the non-profit's site. Right now, LDF has a petition that demands justice for George Floyd, articles about the charges against the police officers, and expert breakdowns of what racial injustice and police brutality look like in America.

As for what to expect with Hero Cosmetics' launch itself, Micropoint for Dark Spots tackles the often stubborn, lingering part of acne known as hyperpigmentation. The clear, 18-millimeter patches have 173 hyaluronic micro-needles that penetrate skin and deposit brighteners like tranexamic acid, niacinamide, and vitamin C.

Use the patches up to twice a week (for at most six hours) once your acne is no longer active to even out dark spots, red marks, or any other discoloration. And even though it technically contains needles, the brand explains that the process is 100 percent painless.

Shop Hero Cosmetics' Micropoint for Dark Spots exclusively on its website while proceeds go to LDF during the week of June 1.