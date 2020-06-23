During Pride Month (which is traditionally in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots in 1969), brands hop on the rainbow and glitter wagon to produce endless streams of items tailored to the LGBTQ community. And as fun, expressive, and powerful as the bold colors are, a rainbow stamped on a hairbrush doesn't aid in stopping systemic oppression — or provide tangible support — for the LGBTQ community. But brands like Herbivore Botanicals and its Prism Pride Kit let you indulge your rainbow iridescent dreams and donate money to organizations that directly support the LGBTQ community.

If you've shopped Prism-labeled products from the brand before, you probably know that since 2018 the company has been donating $1 of each sale to different LGBTQ organizations, such as The Queer & Trans Youth Music Project and Immigration Equality. But in celebration of Pride, and 2020's dire need to address the many intersectional oppressions LGBTQ people face like unemployment, race discrimination, and mental health issues, the brand decided to seriously up the ante this year. From June 18 to June 30, it's donating 100 percent of profits from the Prism Pride Kit to The Trevor Project (a crisis intervention and suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth) and The Trans Women of Color Collective (a community of Black trans women that support each other via workshops, health initiatives, and funds).

The limited-edition kit is well worth the snag, too; seeing as it comes with both full-size Prism products — the Prism 12% AHA + 3% BHA Exfoliating Glow Serum and Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial — and a washable, reusable paper bag all for $56 (when it's valued at $112).

The exfoliating team — made with a blend of fruit-derived glycolic, lactic, tartaric, and malic AHAs with willow bark extract as a BHA exfoliator — is a one-stop shop for all your glow-getting skincare needs. Since the Glow Serum is a lower 12 percent of acids, it's good for daily, gentle exfoliation, while the Glow Facial packs 20 percent acids, making it optimal for once- or twice-weekly treatments.

Even though Pride Month may be coming to an end, supporting LGBTQ people doesn't. So, pick up the Prism Pride Kit while you can on Herbivore Botanicals' site, and keep shopping Prism products throughout the year to continually donate. Or, just donate directly to LGBTQ organizations like The Trevor Project and The Trans Women of Color Collective.