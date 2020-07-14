There are two types of people coming out of quarantine — those who have mastered the five-minute look before meetings and those who have gained a newfound love for neon makeup, vibrant hair dye, and intricate eyeshadow and eyeliner. If you're one who falls in the latter category, you'll want to shop the new Haus Laboratories' Anniversary Sale to stock up on plenty of long-lasting colorful makeup for all your new favorite looks.

Beginning on July 14, customers can get 30 percent off all Haus Laboratories products and free shipping on orders that reach $50 or higher. The sale will run until July 20, and you'll need to plug in "ONEYEAR" at checkout to snag your discount.

If you're looking for a place to start, it's worth browsing Haus Laboratories' Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner and Le Riot Lip Gloss, both of which have hundreds of five-star reviews — a testament to their quality and cult status. The brand co-founded by Lady Gaga is also known for its curated selection of highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes and fun colors with names like Lavender Blonde, Rain on Me, and Applause, which work perfectly for special occasions and everyday looks.

It's also worth noting that there's a charitable component of shopping with the brand. With every purchase, $1 is donated to the Born This Way Foundation, which was also founded by Gaga. This organization provides programs and access to mental health resources for youth and adolescents.

You can browse the full sale on both Haus Laboratories' website and on Amazon. Ahead, shop a handful of the products that are currently on discount.

