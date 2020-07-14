Haus Laboratories’ Anniversary Sale Is Here With 30% Off Its Best-Selling Eyeliner, Lip Crayons, & More
There are two types of people coming out of quarantine — those who have mastered the five-minute look before meetings and those who have gained a newfound love for neon makeup, vibrant hair dye, and intricate eyeshadow and eyeliner. If you're one who falls in the latter category, you'll want to shop the new Haus Laboratories' Anniversary Sale to stock up on plenty of long-lasting colorful makeup for all your new favorite looks.
Beginning on July 14, customers can get 30 percent off all Haus Laboratories products and free shipping on orders that reach $50 or higher. The sale will run until July 20, and you'll need to plug in "ONEYEAR" at checkout to snag your discount.
If you're looking for a place to start, it's worth browsing Haus Laboratories' Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner and Le Riot Lip Gloss, both of which have hundreds of five-star reviews — a testament to their quality and cult status. The brand co-founded by Lady Gaga is also known for its curated selection of highly pigmented eyeshadow palettes and fun colors with names like Lavender Blonde, Rain on Me, and Applause, which work perfectly for special occasions and everyday looks.
It's also worth noting that there's a charitable component of shopping with the brand. With every purchase, $1 is donated to the Born This Way Foundation, which was also founded by Gaga. This organization provides programs and access to mental health resources for youth and adolescents.
You can browse the full sale on both Haus Laboratories' website and on Amazon. Ahead, shop a handful of the products that are currently on discount.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
This now-$14 eyeliner will give you the cat-eye of your dreams sans flaking, smudging, or melting.
Another fan-favorite product (with a 4.9-star rating as proof), this lip crayon delivers smooth, matte color that doesn't budge. Snag it while you can for $12.60.
This 10-shade palette comes with four different finishes of eyeshadow — shimmer, sparkle, metallic, and matte. The colors are on the warmer end of the spectrum and offer plenty of chances to get creative with your eye makeup. Get it now while it's on sale for $23.80.
Now that they're on sale for $12.60 each, you'll want to add a few of these lip glosses to your cart. The non-drying formula comes in 18 different shades and will leave you with a lustrous finish without feeling sticky.
Add some glam to your eye makeup routine with this now-$14 shimmer shadow. The best-seller has gained a 4.9-star rating with more than 400 reviews, so you can rest assured that its flake-proof, smear-proof, and transfer-proof qualities will hold up even in the heat of summer.
Glitter lipstick can be fun, but that gritty feeling that often accompanies it? Not so much. Enter: Haus Laboratories' Sparkle Lipstick (now on sale for $14), which features grit-free glitter and a universal red shade.
The key to keeping lipstick from feathering or bleeding is a good lip liner. Haus Laboratories' version leaves you with a demi-matte finish that won't feel dry and will keep your lipstick looking sharp for hours. Pick this one up while it's on sale for $11.20.