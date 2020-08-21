In the era where modern, minimal design takes the stage of jewelry trends, brands like gorjana come front and center. The Laguna Beach-based label — known for its feminine and versatile designs and accessible price points — has become one of the most popular affordable brands out there, and it’s easy to see why. Since the brand debuted its first collection in 2004, gorjana has grown a niche following for every collection it churns out — each of which showcase its Southern California roots in easy-to-wear, gold-plated designs. But now, gorjana is expanding into fine jewelry — which means its much-loved pieces just got a luxe update.

Considering gorjana’s 16 years in business — along with its laundry list of fans including Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Hale, and Rita Ora — it’s clear that its founders, Gorjana and Jason Griffin Reidel, are doing something right. Over the years, the husband-and-wife duo has worked to bring their customers exactly what they’re looking for, which lately, has been fine jewelry. According to a press release from the brand, gorjana’s fans have been requesting pieces with 14k and 18k gold and gemstones (i.e. diamonds and opals) for years — and this collection is gorjana’s answer.

Gorjana launches its first-ever fine jewelry capsule with 26 solid gold pieces, ranging from $80 to $765. From feminine necklaces and dainty stacking rings to everyday earrings, the collection captures gorjana’s breezy, carefree spirit. And whether you wear them on their own, layer them with each other, or style your favorite gorjana piece with other options from your trove of jewels, these minimal designs will become part of your regular rotation.

According to the brand's co-founder and namesake, Gorjana Griffin Reidel, the new collection was made to give its customers extra-special pieces to layer with their already existing gorjana pieces. "We incorporated diamonds, sapphires, opals, and topaz with delicate details — providing a thoughtful assortment of ultimate collector pieces that last a lifetime," she tells TZR in an email.

There are a lot of options to choose from in the new collection. If you aren’t sure where to start, consider the simple but timeless Classic Gold Huggie, which is available for $85 or the $310 Diamond Huggie if you prefer something with an added sparkle. Another great option — which will look great with both earrings — is the Trio Floating Diamond Necklace, $765.

For those of you who like to wear pieces with gemstones like opals or moonstones, gorjana has you covered with styles like the $115 Opal Stacking Ring and the $80 Moonstone Trio Stud. The collection also features white sapphires and white topaz, just in case you want to create the look of diamonds without paying the higher price.

Ready to start shopping? Scroll down to see more from gorjana’s first fine jewelry collection below.

