Any day that millennial-pink pouch producing, It-girl creating, and cult-favorite brand Glossier releases something new, it's a good day. So, sound the alarm and happy Tuesday, because Glossier's new Skywash eyeshadow is not only its latest creation, but is the brand's first product of 2020. And you can get it right now.

Glossier already has a few eye products in its lineup, but these $18 shadows are its first to combine the best qualities of powder and liquid eyeshadows via a liquid-to-powder formula. Which means the product goes on and stays on like a liquid shadow while also being super blendable and buildable like a powder. Simply sweep the doe-foot applicator once across lids for a matte, sheer effect, and continue layering if you want a more defined look for up to 12 hours of smudge-free color.

But silky formula and easy application aside, it's the colors of this drop — Pebble, Echo, Valley, Terra, Palm, Pool, and Lawn — that will have you wanting to buy all seven. While Glossier took inspiration from New York City sunsets for its Cloud Paint blush shades, the Skywash hues pay homage to the Southwest: With deep brown earth tones mixed with rusted clays that give way to a pop of green and a stormy blue sky tone, it's like the brand literally dissected a landscape painting.

And, although Pool is quite clearly the dusky blue shade and Lawn is the electric green, the other five shades have some ambiguity in their names. If you're searching for browns, Echo is the darkest with a cocoa hue while Pebble is taupe and Palm is a golden beige. Which then leaves the last two shades — Valley, a warm peach, and Terra, a burnt orange, to finish the collection with red tones.

So, if you already know you're going to be obsessed with this eyeshadow, skip grabbing one at a time and snag a duo of your choosing for $30 (because Glossier knew you would). Below, all seven colors you can shop exclusively online at Glossier.