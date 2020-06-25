When it comes to your fashion rotation, your go-to pieces tend to change seasonally. But one overlooked category that may not get enough updating is your sock and underwear drawer. Your intimates are the most worn pieces in your wardrobe and probably what you own the most pairs of — so tossing a pair every time a seam starts to unravel can add up quickly. But Girlfriend Collective's new sustainable underwear and sock collection, Everyday GF, aims to make those small daily pieces way less disposable. The ever-popular activewear label just dropped the coziest of socks and undies all made from recycled yarn and water bottles — and the fabric is just as soft as its other up-cycled pieces. Plus, with the brands ReGirlfriend program, you can now trade in your used socks and underwear for store credit, too.

The Everyday athletic socks come in two lengths (ankle and mid-calf) and are available in an impressive seven color-way variations. Each pair, which runs from size five through 13, is made from two plastic water bottles. The new underwear offers up two silhouettes as well: a full-coverage brief and classic thong. Its sizing follows suit with the label's already-inclusive range: from XXS through 6XL and comes in three neutral colors, including black, shell white, and copper terra cotta. The underwear's seams are laser-cut for the smoothest possible finish, too.

The brand spent two years perfecting the softest fabrics and made-for-you fits, and despite being 100 percent recycled, it's reasonably priced: Each pair of socks and underwear are $14 each, and if you bundle — say, you buy a few pairs of socks or underwear together — you save more. (Bundling four pairs of socks or underwear together will save you $8, while seven pairs saves $30.)

The brand continued its partnership with Unifi, a fabric manufacturing company specializing in recycled materials, for its ReGirlfriend program. It was already in place to accept the brand's Compressive Leggings but now includes the new Everyday socks and underwear as well. Just pay $7 for a return label and send back at least five pieces from the Everyday GF collection in exchange for $15 store credit.

Additionally, the brand's campaign features BIPOC who are all fighting for equal opportunities in the fashion industry and beyond, including Blair Imani, Lauren Ash of Black Girl in Om, Ethel’s Club's Naj Austin, Yasmine Jameelah of Transparent and Black and A Body Home For Love's Deun Ivory. 100 percent of the net proceeds from the Everyday GF launch will go straight to foundation that support the Black community, including The Okra Project, The Loveland Foundation, and the NAACP Legal & Defense Fund. The brand has pledged a minimum of $20,000 to each.

