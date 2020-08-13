What do you do with a perfume bottle after you spray on the final spritz? Sure, it might sit on your vanity for a few days (or years, no judgement). But once it's time to change up the vignette, bottles often up in one of two places: Recycled, with hope that it'll actually work, or in the trash. This everyday, impactful action is one of the reasons why the new Giorgio Armani My Way fragrance is created how it is — in a refillable, recyclable flacon, with the refills cutting down plastic waste by 64 percent.

Then there's the scent, of course. Retailing at $97 per 50-milliliter bottle, My Way falls right in line with Giorgio Armani's other scents. It's sophisticated, and just a little complex, topped with the beauty brand's signature stone. (This time, a gold-wrung blue stone to represent the world.) The modern floral, created by Master Perfumer Carlos Benaïm and Senior Perfumer Bruno Jovanovic, opens with bergamot and orange blossom and ends with a base of Virginian cedar and Madagascan vanilla.

This is a key point in the perfume's creation, as well. That vanilla is sourced through a program created to directly benefit the local communities in Madagascar, while carbon emissions are offset via projects focusing on reforestation and biodiversity protection in the area. This sustainability initiative is then enhanced by the bottle, which marks a 64 percent reduction in environmental impact when compared to the Giorgio Armani Sì launch in 2013.

All in all, My Way has achieved the coveted position of carbon neutrality, as a singular product and throughout the impact of its launch. The Giorgio Armani beauty brand will follow suite: It's committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. "I believe that environmental issues should be close to everyone’s heart, now more than ever. There is no way we can ignore the fact that the future of the younger generations depends on our choices," noted a quote from Giorgio Armani in the press release.

Ahead, the new My Way Eau de Parfum, available online at Giorgio Armani Beauty's U.S. website. And remember, once you finish off the bottle, hang on to it.

