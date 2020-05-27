No matter what summer brings in terms of social activity, Rihanna has your makeup look on lock. After giving fans long-awaited cream versions of blush and bronzer in April, the singer's back with Fenty Beauty's new Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick. And it's bound to be your new sunny-day — or everyday — staple.

Set to launch on June 5 on Sephora and Fenty Beauty's site, the $22 lipstick is a glistening game changer. Unlike the other lipsticks in the Fenty lineup — Mattemoiselle, Poutsicle, Stunna Lip Paint, and Starlit — this product imparts a sheer and shiny finish. Which, you probably could have guessed by the tongue-twister name alone. But just because "sheer" is the name doesn't mean the tubes lack pigment. The creamy and buildable formula lets you layer the product to you own unique liking; whether that be one swipe for a hint of color or five for a more defined look.

And speaking of color, the drop comes in 10 different shades. There are plenty of understated hues in the brown and pink range for the minimalist, while bubblegum pink, deep purple, and electric orange make good pairings for the bold. For a true summer shine, a number of the shades have a pearlescent glitter to them — like Quartz Candy, which is clear with pink iridescence.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

The brand also included pomegranate oil to nourish and lock in moisture so it "feels just as good as it looks." And if you needed proof of just how good it does look, Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono's 30-second application video of "Tang Thang," the orange, should do the trick. From Ono's initial pass it goes on smooth, and builds from a subtle citrus with the first swipe to a bright orange on the fourth.

Mark your calendars for June 5 when the summer "Fenty Face" gets another step closer to being complete — and one can only hope there's more on the way. While there's nothing definite, the best bet is to watch what Rihanna is wearing, because keeping with the brand's MO of debuting products before they launch, the singer has been wearing Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick since March.