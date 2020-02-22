It's no secret that inclusivity in the fashion world has been the topic of discussion as of late (specifically of size and race). And while the catwalk is getting, arguably, more diverse by the season, Fall/Winter 2020 proves that some brands in the industry are looking to make real strides towards ensuring there are different body types being represented on the runway. Case in point: Fendi's first plus-size models just walked the runway — and it's a moment that will have everyone reeling for weeks.

On Feb. 20, the Italian powerhouse brand kicked off Milan Fashion Week with an unforgettable show. For the first time since the brand's early beginnings in 1925, Fendi featured not one, but two, plus-sized models in its highly anticipated runway show. Well-known models Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve took the runway by storm as the very first curvy models to walk for the brand. And the duo undeniably stole the show.

With an increase in demand for diversity from celebrities and editors, alike, two models out of a cast of 50 might hardly seem groundbreaking, but it's certainly a great place to start. And it gives hope that, Creative Director, Silvia Venturini Fendi (a natural successor to the legendary, Karl Lagerfield) is setting a new precedent for other high fashion brands. Size inclusivity aside, the Fendi runway also included models of various ages like early aughts-darling, Liya Kebede.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paloma posted to Instagram with the caption, "For once, I literally have no words! I would simply like to express my gratitude for this monumental moment. Thank you to everyone involved." The uplifting post warranted praise from the fashion elite, like fellow model Bella Hadid who supportively commented "my president".

While models Elsesser and Kortleve walking alongside runway royalty like Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber is certainly a site to behold, luxury fashion still has a journey ahead for total inclusivity (they were the only plus-size models at Milan Fashion Week). But with Paris Fashion Week just on the horizon, it's worth keeping an eye out for even more representation on the runways of your favorite designers.