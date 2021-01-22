Feel The Love: 9 V-Day Gift Ideas For All Your Lovers & Friends
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and there’s never been a more important time to spread the L-O-V-E. All you skeptics out there might insist that the gushy holiday was invented by the candy industry to sell more chocolate boxes — but we’re here to tell you to throw that shade out the window. It’s all about leaning into the lovey-dovey spirit this year; and we’ve put together a little V-Day gift guide to help you decide what to send to your closest friends and lovers.
We’re all for IRL hugs and kisses, of course, but hanging out is… kind of out of style right now. So we’re forced to show our affection with material objects (lucky for our friends whose love language is gifts). How about a decadent two-tone bracelet by LAGOS for your BFF who prefers wrist candy to real candy? Or maybe a Marni satin shirt encouraging you to dress up and feel the romance (even if your V-Day plans consist of rom-coms and takeout). There’s something for everyone on this list (at every price point) — so no excuses! Melt some hearts and let your friends know how much you care. Plus, it’s always better to give than to receive. Don't forget to treat yourself, too.
Wrist Candy > Actual Candy
There’s truly nothing better than a gift that’s decadent *and* super wearable. This silver beaded bracelet from LAGOS will be their new favorite everyday piece.
Cleanliness is Loveliness
Never thought we’d be including hand sanitizer in a V-Day gift guide, but hey! These are the times – and CDC guidelines have become a love language in and of themselves. Luckily, our fave cult skincare brand Dieux just launched an FDA-approved hand sanitizer that looks chic, feels luxurious, and smells like a spa. Get it for your friend who goes through a bottle of hand sanitizer a week.
For Your *Tightest* Relationship
We are obsessed with these fun, just-bold-enough Gucci logo-print tights. Get these for your friend who has developed an obsession with pleated mini-skirts and loafers after watching reruns of everyone’s favorite Upper East Side drama… XOXO!
Come On Baby, Light My Fire
We all miss traveling, so get this dreamy candle for your friend who’s extra homesick for the luxury of hotels — room service, plush robes, sun-drenched days by the swimming pool, and glitzy, glamorous nights. The Chateau Marmont’s signature scent embodies all of this with a warm, sensual blend of floral and spice notes.
Violets Are Blue, This Shirt Is Red
We’re kind of obsessed with everything Marni, so we decided to throw a little splurge item on here (remember not to forget yourself this Valentine’s Day!). This bright red puckered crew-neck satin shirt is perfect for whatever plans you may have (Italian takeout? Champagne and rom-coms?), and the romantic button detailing on the back will have you feeling all warm and fuzzy.
Secure The Bag
We couldn’t have a V-Day gift guide without something that’s heart-shaped, and this Saint Laurent belt bag is just… everything! The red patent leather will add a pop of color and romance to any look, and we just love how mini it is. The perfect size for headphones and gum, yes, but also for atomic fireballs and candy hearts.
What Would Rihanna Do?
Much to our delight, Rihanna just dropped a new Savage x Fenty lingerie line for Valentine’s Day. We love this unapologetically girly lace bra, delicately unlined and covered in embroidered hearts. Whether you’re single, in a relationship (or whatever), decking yourself in lingerie on V-Day is a tried-and-true move — take it from RiRi.
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose!
Maybe you have a friend who’s sticking to their New Year’s resolutions even now — in February — when most of us ditched ours a few weeks into 2021. If said friend has decided to turn Dry January into a lifestyle, we cannot recommend Ghia enough. Made with botanical extracts, this non-alcoholic aperitif gives you all the highs of life without the booze. It doesn’t hurt that the bottle is chic AF + comes with a cute recipe book. Cheers!
The Perfect White Sneaker Doesn't Exi–
The search for the perfect white sneaker is an endless quest, but we think we’ve found the one. Not only are Thousand Fell’s sneakers sleek, versatile, and basic (basic in the good way), but they’re 100% recyclable! Tell your climate conscious friend you love them with some kicks that don't sacrifice style for sustainability.