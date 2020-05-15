When it comes to trendier pieces, making the call on whether or not the investment is worth it can be a rollercoaster of weighing pros and cons. How often will you wear it? How many seasons will its trend factor last? Will it slowly morph into something that feels timeless? While some best-selling pieces can feel like a flash in the pan, the most popular summer pieces at Farfetch might just have some real staying power.

Oftentimes, a retailer's best-selling pieces are the things we've seen all over Instagram a slew of times. Take, for example, Bottega Veneta's recent collection: Its range of quilted shoes and bags hit peak saturation in early 2020, and though it may have felt like a fad, many of the pieces feel intrinsically timeless (read: its padded mules, or mini pouch bag). Other times, certain designer collections aren't as buzzy, but end up being the wear-everywhere pieces we rely on time and time again.

Farfetch's most popular pieces include everything from a pair of Bermuda shorts from Saint Laurent that'll prove to be a staple throughout the next few months, as well as By Far's newest take on its most popular bag silhouette: The Rachel. See all of the e-tailer's best-selling summer pieces ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Farfetch's Most Popular Summer Pieces