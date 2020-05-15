Farfetch's Most Popular Summer Pieces Include This Bag That Sold Out Last Summer
When it comes to trendier pieces, making the call on whether or not the investment is worth it can be a rollercoaster of weighing pros and cons. How often will you wear it? How many seasons will its trend factor last? Will it slowly morph into something that feels timeless? While some best-selling pieces can feel like a flash in the pan, the most popular summer pieces at Farfetch might just have some real staying power.
Oftentimes, a retailer's best-selling pieces are the things we've seen all over Instagram a slew of times. Take, for example, Bottega Veneta's recent collection: Its range of quilted shoes and bags hit peak saturation in early 2020, and though it may have felt like a fad, many of the pieces feel intrinsically timeless (read: its padded mules, or mini pouch bag). Other times, certain designer collections aren't as buzzy, but end up being the wear-everywhere pieces we rely on time and time again.
Farfetch's most popular pieces include everything from a pair of Bermuda shorts from Saint Laurent that'll prove to be a staple throughout the next few months, as well as By Far's newest take on its most popular bag silhouette: The Rachel. See all of the e-tailer's best-selling summer pieces ahead.
Farfetch's Most Popular Summer Pieces
A wrap-style midi dress that will withstand the test of time is always a solid investment and this leaf-print from Ganni is a versatile take on typical florals.
Bottega Veneta is a cult-favorite, and though the brand's mesh cage pumps and quilted mules are among fashions most-loved, the brand's flat sandals are just as popular this season. Try wearing the It-girl way by wrapping the coil around your wide-leg trousers.
Surely you've seen Marine Serre's iconic crescent moon pattern pieces on celebs Beyonce and Kendall Jennes. This new colorway of the signature print can upgrade any outfit instantly.
Bermuda shorts are the style du jour, and Saint Laurent's lightly distressed, vintage-washed pair are the cool-girl version of the quintessential silhouette.
Strappy, naked sandals are a forever summer favorite but the all-terrain sporty look is the must-own version this summer.
By Far's mini baguette bag has been spotted on everyone from Kendall Jenner to Vanessa Hugdens and its hype just won't slow down. Considering the signature silhouette has been in and out of the trend radar since the early aughts, it's practically promised that the style will never lose its cool factor.
It's no secret that cropped cardigans took center stage this season, especially when paired with a matching bra top beneath. But on its own, it's simply a wear-forever piece that you'll reach for year after year.
This sweet peasant top from Reformation will prove to be simply timeless.
The pleated mini skirt that virtually every generation of teens yearned for: Burberry's checked kilt skirt.
Gucci's collaboration with Disney proved to be one for the books and this Mickey Mouse print on the brand's classic tennis sneakers will hold up as a favorite for seasons to come.
This pendant, which features 18k yellow gold wings, is a celebrity favorite.
This baby pink mini dress toes the line between trendy and timeless.
It would be remiss to overlook Instagram's favorite handbag of the season, the Pouch Bag.
The innovative brand is sought-after for its capsule-style releases but now you can get your hands on some if its best garments without splurging on several pieces at once. This white blazer is a great place to start.
It would be hard to pick just one style from Jacquemus to crown as the most-popular from its collection, but this two-toned sweater is certainly high up on the list.
Long leather shorts may not sound like a core closet item, but the style has popped up for the last three seasons straight. Remain's pair have been the most popular among the fashion crew so it's a safe bet that they'll stay timeless.
Perfectly described as "Grecian goddess realness," Totême's linen maxi dress is as fantasy-inducing as a ruched dress can get.
Raffia platform wedges are a must-own shoe for summer, and Loewe's brown leather version — which feels similar to the brand's signature Gate bag — is a must-own.