Farfetch Is Supporting Its Small Designers With 25% Off Brands Like Ganni & Nanushka

When it comes to shopping small, Farfetch is just about as direct as it gets. In its 13-year reign, the e-tailer has quickly become a one-stop shop for the masses to access all brands — big and small. So, now's as good a time as any to avert your eyes to its page, especially as the stockist has just rolled out a new way to support vendors through these times of uncertainty. For a limited time, Farfetch is supporting small designers with #SupportingBoutiques, an initiative that offers shoppers 25 percent off, and in return, rewards brands with a 25 percent discount on the cost of the Farfetch marketplace. What's more: the markdowns feature new arrivals from Fashion girl favorites, including Staud, Ganni, Nanushka, and so many more.

With designs from across 50 countries on its site, Farfetch makes it possible to add a worldwide portfolio of looks to cart with one single swipe. Whether you favor Scandi style or French girl chic, there's tons in store — all for a price worth getting behind. Take, for example, GANNI's camel-colored utility jumpsuit, which plunged well below the $400-threshold through the sale event. These can be worn with platform ankle boots; or, a chunky sneaker, like Versace's Chain Reaction trainers. Also in footwear, Paco Rabanne's sequin-spangled slides are included in the price-dropped selection — and they're not the only scale-covered piece from the brand that's on sale. From Nanushka, Budapest's finest wares are spattered throughout the sale event, including their Blair side button blazer, which can be worn with trousers for work; or, with biker shorts for a night out.

During times of uncertainty, stockists like Farfetch understand that not everyone has the opportunity or the privilege to shop — however, for those who can, your support is pivotal to fueling jobs at thousands of small brands that rely on generous purchases like yours to stay afloat. Plus, the joyous occasion of receiving something special in the mail is reason enough to shop their wares.

Below, browse key styles from the sale — and head to their site for the full offering.