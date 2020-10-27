Liquid makeup formulas have their benefits, but mastering the finicky nature of a highlighter dropper is hard — no matter how many times you stipple a Beautyblender around your face. That's why, unfortunately, many opt to miss out on some holy grail products (like Cover FX's Custom Enhancer Drops) out of sheer lack of patience or skill. Luckily, this is no longer the case for those who prefer the ease of a powder product, since Cover FX’s Custom Enhancer Palette has now officially made its debut.

Released today, the palette is exclusively available on Cover FX's website for $42, and powder lover or not, it makes it remarkably more feasible to have your highlighter on-the-go. Whether it's for a flight, road trip, or if you're simply in need of a staple for your purse, a palette is considerably less accident-prone.

These were all things Emily Culp, CEO of Cover FX, and the team kept in mind while building the brand's latest addition. “Every time we develop a new product at Cover FX, we ask ourselves: How does this help our consumer create her/his custom look? We wanted to give them creative products that will help them get the glow they love from our Custom Enhancer Drops, in a travel-friendly palette they can take with them wherever they go or just have by their computer for their next Zoom call," Culp says to TZR via email.

Courtesy of Cover FX

Fans of the Custom Enhancer Drops may recognize the glow-inducing colors featured in the palette: Candlelight, Sunlight, and Blossom, as they're the solid versions of the three classic liquid hues. The varying shades of bronze, gold, and pink can be worn alone or blended together to customize a glow that's to your liking — similar to the liquid version.

This time around, the brand included an ingredient more commonly found in skincare to make sure clients were getting the most out of their makeup. Yes, the brightener includes vitamin C, which gives skin a dose of radical-fighting antioxidants while simultaneously lending the complexion a sun-kissed sheen.

Courtesy of Cover FX

When it comes to applying this new star product, you can go traditional by sweeping any (or all) of the three highlighters across the highest points of the face — where the sun naturally hits — but it also is meant to serve more than your forehead and cheekbones. The brand recommends taking the shimmer to your shoulders and décolletage for an all-over shimmer that's easy to use and easy to take with you.

View Cover FX's newest travel-friendly glow booster, below and purchase it between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 to get a free travel-size setting spray.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.