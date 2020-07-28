evo's New Curl Range Just Dropped In The U.S. & Here's How It Works

The Aussie haircare brand evo just made a big move here in the states. Following the Australian launch this May, evo's new curl range finally hit the market here in the U.S. on July 27, introducing a never-before-seen category — and five new products — to its online store. Fans of the brand have every reason to be excited about the "curl-clusive" drop, too: evo's entire curl range is safe for use on color-treated hair, both vegan and cruelty-free, and made without parabens, sulfates, and more. It's specifically formulated to complement wavy, curly, and coily hair, otherwise known as types 2a through 4c, all depending on which products you use.

Routine customization is key, after all. The $31 Springsclean Deep Clean Rinse and $30 Heads Will Roll Co-Wash cover your cleansing bases. Springsclean is for days you need a clarifying shampoo — it's formulated to remove pollution, buildup, and excess oil, and you only need to use it once a week (if that). On the other hand, the Heads Will Roll Co-Wash features a low-foam rinse that'll hydrate your hair, too, so you won't accidentally over-strip the good oils from your curls.

If you still want extra moisture, get to know the $36 Baby Got Bounce Curl Treatment, a moisturizing, softening, and lightweight hair mask. Emphasis on lightweight: The treatment is packaged in a spray bottle, and you spritz it onto your hair like you would any other leave-in. Except, once you rinse it out, previously damaged or dry hair will have newfound glossiness and definition.

Courtesy of evo

And speaking of that. The last two products are the Liquid Rollers Curl Balm and the Total Recoil Curl Definer. Both retail for $29, and offer hold for your hair — a gentle hold from the curl balm, and a more defined grip from the curl definer. Pick up the balm if you're more about throwing some shine onto your natural look, and the definer if you really want polished, perfect curls.

Courtesy of evo

Visit the haircare brand's website to shop the line, or continue scrolling to explore all five products from evo's brand-new curl range.

