More time at home means you can throughly evaluate your current wardrobe. To fill in any gaps that come up along the way, Everlane is having a 25% sale on just about everything A first for the direct-to-consumer brand, this major savings event is one not to miss. For a limited time only, the sale serves up some of the brand's staple styles for $50 or less, and they're not to be missed.

Already in full swing, Everlane's sale goes until 11:00p.m. PT on Apr. 3 and offers 25% off basically everything. The only exclusions from this sale are the 100% Human, Choose What You Pay, and Final Sale products — new arrivals, best-sellers, and more wardrobe must-haves are all up for grabs with reduced price tags. So, there's no time to waste in starting to shop these incredible deals.

From classic tees and timeless button-downs to essential denim, you can utilize the discounts to stock up on all those go-to pieces that are currently missing from your closet. For example, right now you can save big on Everlane's just under 5-star rated The High-Rise Skinny Jean, which has been reduced from $67 to $50. The beloved style has been reviewed by over 6,700 customers, and is offered in Dark Indigo, Black, Bone, and Medium Blue.

However, if versatile tops are what you're after, styles like The Ruched Air Blouse (now $41 from $55) and The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt (currently $42 instead of $56) are two pieces to have on your radar. Both silhouettes are available in several different colorways and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Meanwhile, when it comes to T-shirts, make sure to check out the now-$21 Air Oversized Crew Tee to pair up with everything from denim shorts to flowy trousers.

You'll also find that some styles are noted to be reduced by a little more than 25 percent during the sale. Take The Cotton–Merino Short-Sleeve Cardigan: The fitted knit is listed as 26-percent off for a limited time, which knocks its price from $65 to $48. And considering the cardi will be a stylish layering piece for in-between weather, it's worthy of your attention. Similarly, The Luxe Cotton Side-Slit Tee Dress is marked at 26-percent off, too, so you might as well snag the throw-on-and-go style while it's down from $50 to $37 until April 3.

Continue on to see and shop top picks from Everlane's sale that all ring in for $50 and under.

