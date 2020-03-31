Everlane's 25% Off Sale Is Happening Now — Here's Everything Worth Buying For $50 Or Less
More time at home means you can throughly evaluate your current wardrobe. To fill in any gaps that come up along the way, Everlane is having a 25% sale on just about everything A first for the direct-to-consumer brand, this major savings event is one not to miss. For a limited time only, the sale serves up some of the brand's staple styles for $50 or less, and they're not to be missed.
Already in full swing, Everlane's sale goes until 11:00p.m. PT on Apr. 3 and offers 25% off basically everything. The only exclusions from this sale are the 100% Human, Choose What You Pay, and Final Sale products — new arrivals, best-sellers, and more wardrobe must-haves are all up for grabs with reduced price tags. So, there's no time to waste in starting to shop these incredible deals.
From classic tees and timeless button-downs to essential denim, you can utilize the discounts to stock up on all those go-to pieces that are currently missing from your closet. For example, right now you can save big on Everlane's just under 5-star rated The High-Rise Skinny Jean, which has been reduced from $67 to $50. The beloved style has been reviewed by over 6,700 customers, and is offered in Dark Indigo, Black, Bone, and Medium Blue.
However, if versatile tops are what you're after, styles like The Ruched Air Blouse (now $41 from $55) and The Silky Cotton Relaxed Shirt (currently $42 instead of $56) are two pieces to have on your radar. Both silhouettes are available in several different colorways and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Meanwhile, when it comes to T-shirts, make sure to check out the now-$21 Air Oversized Crew Tee to pair up with everything from denim shorts to flowy trousers.
You'll also find that some styles are noted to be reduced by a little more than 25 percent during the sale. Take The Cotton–Merino Short-Sleeve Cardigan: The fitted knit is listed as 26-percent off for a limited time, which knocks its price from $65 to $48. And considering the cardi will be a stylish layering piece for in-between weather, it's worthy of your attention. Similarly, The Luxe Cotton Side-Slit Tee Dress is marked at 26-percent off, too, so you might as well snag the throw-on-and-go style while it's down from $50 to $37 until April 3.
Continue on to see and shop top picks from Everlane's sale that all ring in for $50 and under.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Scoop up this breezy top, now $41, to pair up with Bermuda shorts and flowy skirts this season.
Right now, you can slip into this super-soft bodysuit for $26 and you won't have to worry about getting the perfect tuck.
Don't miss the chance to score this wildly popular Everlane denim style for $50 during the sale.
Shop this relaxed-fit tee in several colors while it's down to $21 in the sale.
Grab this lightweight, cotton-twill pant while it's down to $41 to pair up with everything from tee shirts to silk blouses.
Currently reduced to $45, this breathable sweater is one you'll want to have in your arsenal for in-between temperatures.
Now down to $42 during the sale, this slightly oversized button-down is a piece that'll easily transition from work to weekend with a change of bottoms — think tailored trouser for the office and worn-in jeans for Sunday brunch.
Replace old leggings with this now-$43 style, which features an extra-high waist, an inside pocket, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties.
Wear this boxy, lightweight top, now $37, loose with a pair of light-wash jeans for an effortless, laidback look.
Priced at $37 for a limited time, this easy cotton dress is one you can seamlessly transition from day to night.
Available in three additional colors, this loose, relaxed-fit tee is now down to $21 for a limited time.
Need a new spring work pant? Shop this sleek, kick-crop hem style for $37.