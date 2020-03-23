There’s nothing better than a good remix, whether it’s a new take on a song you like or a fresh color combination for your closet. Essie’s Originals Remixed Collection proves the same to be true for beauty products, too. While its recently launched spring collection was a pastel-infused dream, Essie amped up its imagination for the theme of its newest drop by taking six of its most iconic colors and reimagining them in another dimension. In a nod to the age-old adage, “opposites attract,” the $9 nail polishes received new names, shades, and bottles that correspond in a way that cleverly contrasts with their original counterparts.

You can think of the new polishes as alter egos of Essie’s most classic colors. The collection, which includes four finishes, features drastic transformations like the all-time favorite whisper-pink hue Ballet Slippers, which turned street style for its makeover. Its new iteration is a bright bubblegum pink with a matte finish — and now, it goes by Ballet Sneakers. Smokin’ Hot, a popular dusty mauve, took it down several degrees to its newest shimmer-laden version, Below Zero. And pale pink hue Lady Like got a bold change thanks to the addition of gold shimmer and a slightly more neutral hue in its new rendition, Like A Rebel.

While pastels and other light shades often dominate for spring, many manicurists, brands, and celebs have shown that fail-proof dusty pinks, berries, mauves, and more traditional fall colors will still stay prominent in the coming months. Betina Goldstein’s mauve ombré manicure created for Chanel, Tom Bachik’s new nail polish line with LVX, and even J.Lo’s favorite polishes are proof of that, so you can rest assured that Essie's latest collection will keep you right on-trend this season.

Since we all need a little switch up once in awhile, take a peek at the changes your favorite classic colors have undergone and shop the new shades ahead.