Curating the perfect earscape isn’t an easy task — especially when you’re considering areas beyond your lobes. But regardless of whether you’re just getting started or already built up several piercings, having an idea of what you want before you commit to it is always helpful — which is where ERTH’s virtual ear party comes into play. If you ever wanted to experiment with your earring looks, this is the way to do it.

While there’s yet to be a virtual closet Rolodex like that of Cher Horowitz’s from Clueless, you can get a similar treatment with virtual try-on systems. Perhaps you played with different styles of glasses or created an Instagram-worthy set of necklaces. But now — with the direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand ERTH — the experience extends to the world of earrings, letting you test out any combination you can imagine.

ERTH’s virtual earring experience — which officially launches on Oct. 23 — allows you to choose from its selection of earrings to create a full look from the comfort of your home. The sustainable label, which was founded by Australian model Nicole Trunifio, offers a naked ear where you can drag, drop, and rotate styles like dainty gemstone studs, diamond earrings, cuffs, hoops, and more to design a chic arrangement of baubles just to your liking.

Courtesy of ERTH

For every jewelry lover, using ERTH’s new feature is a great way to envision which styles to invest in before you add them to your cart. However, if you want to dip your toes into more piercings, it’s also a great way to see where you want these pieces you want on your ear. ERTH’s earrings are also available in three fastening styles: standard butterfly back, 14k post threaded backing, and titanium push pin flat back (the most common option for piercings). So, you can build your dream earring story and take it to your local piercing studio to make it a reality.

If you don’t know where to go to get your ears pierced these days, ERTH has you covered there, too. When you’re ready to get add new piercings to your look, you can set up an appointment through the brand’s piercing concierge service. If you’re in New York and Austin, you can set up go through ERTH to set up a private appointment with one of its select studios. The label plans to open up in other major cities across the country, including Los Angeles, which means you’ll be connected to a trusted piercer in no time.

Ready to get a head start on your virtual ear party? Scroll down to shop ERTH’s curated selection of earrings below.