Instagram-native beauty brands seldom have "faces"; at least, not nearly as often as traditional cosmetics companies. They certainly have celebrity fans, as well as strong working relationships — a social media scroll will turn up stars and influencers alike. Nevertheless, the new partnership between Emily Ratajkowski and Loops is a rarity in the modern beauty sphere, and goes well beyond the scope of even the standard company face. Both the beauty brand and the multi-hyphenate announced the new venture on Oct. 14, unveiling that Ratajkowski had joined Loops as a partner and creative director.

On her own Instagram account, where Ratajkowski has accumulated more than 26 million followers, she opened up about her new director-level position. "Thrilled to announce my partnership with @loopsbeauty. I’m obsessed with these masks and excited for what’s to come as partner and creative director," Ratajkowski wrote. In a press email, she added: "Their product speaks for itself, but it was Loops' simplified and modern approach to beauty that truly resonated with me."

This approach being one rooted in masking, as you may already know. Loops specializes in hydrogel face, eye, and lip masks, often crafted out of social-media-friendly colors and wrapped up in cute packaging. Prices are on par with other beauty lifestyle brands; for example, the Loops Weekly Reset pack offers five masks at $30, or $24 if you subscribe. (That mask formula features honey extract, an anti-sebum complex, and rice extract.)

"Emily is a global icon and revered tastemaker," shared Colin Peek, Loops co-founder, in the same email. "We couldn’t be more excited to partner together around a vision, a concept, that lifestyle beauty is simply how modern people take care of themselves today, how they look and feel their best."

And the partnership has already yielded eye-catching results, if you're the type to keep up with the metrics of beauty. Ratajkowski's own IG post garnered 100,000 likes over the course of four hours, along with a comment from Bella Hadid saying, "Ok these rlly are my fav masks tho."

Suddenly craving a Loops face mask? Shop the beauty brand on its website, or scroll for a few choice picks.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.