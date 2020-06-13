Emerging Unisex Brand Loolios' Summer Launch Is Filled With Artful Basics Inspired By Museums

High art has most commonly been reinterpreted through high fashion. In years past, designers like Tory Burch and Pyer Moss have focalized great works of art through intricate, replete runway collections. So, when emerging unisex brand, Loolios, used the same artful language for its easy basics, it's no surprise that aesthetes everywhere are rejoicing. Launched on Jun. 2, the Spanish-Portuguese essentials brand draws tropes out of museums, galleries, and cultural institutions and into its easy sweats — and it's as chic as you'd expect.

For this collection in particular, dubbed "A Day In The Garden of Olympus," you'll find camp collar shirts and graphic tees stamped with playful illustrations inspired by Greek mythology. Drawn up by Middle Eastern founder and artist Faisal Fadda, the pieces are meant to confirm the human figure — by both portraying it in the art and using its wearer's form as a vessel. The drawings themselves are joyful and kitschy in nature, with lines etching out rounded figures, rolling hills and endless skies — all of which are well worth diving into.

While indulging in a love of culture and luxury, the line is also built from a veritable ethos — sustainable craftsmanship is kept at top of mind for each piece. The hoodies and track pants boast a refined color palette that's brought on by nature, each piece getting its soft purple, soil and pear hues from plant dyes. Made in Spain from organic cotton, Loolios ditches chemical dyes, which are typically derived from petroleum and can be toxic when worn against the skin.

The brand is also inherently gender-neutral. With camp collars that have long reigned in menswear, as well as classic unisex loungewear silhouettes, Loolios' key styles are made to be a comfort to all, while also appealing to the collective's easy, elevated taste. Building basics for everyone was also crucial when trying to be a sustainable brand. "We wanted to create a concept that helps our environment, to use the term 'less is more,' and what we mean is buying a piece that could be in your closet that can be worn by both genders," shared Fadda.

COURTESY OF LOOLIOS

When asked, Fadda couldn't decide on a favorite for the first drop, "To be honest, we are excited about the whole collection and each piece complement the other," he shared. "Although we can't wait to share with you what’s coming next!"

Until then, continue ahead, and be sure to keep the emerging label on your radar for future seasons:

