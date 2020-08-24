If you're ever curious about what's trending in the beauty sphere, product wise, it's smart to check out EM Cosmetics. The cult-favorite beauty brand — founded by OG beauty guru Michelle Phan in 2017 — just gets it, from the routinely out-of-stock serum blush to its tinted, your-lips-but-better balms. Or, just look at the brand-new EM Cosmetics Pick Me Up mascara for the latest example: Retailing on EMCosmetics.com at $24 per tube, the ophthalmologist-tested and cruelty-free mascara features a tubing formula that seriously delivers without weighing down your lashes.

In other words, it uses tiny, almost invisible-to-the-eye fibers to coat and elongate your lashes. You won't notice the lash-boosting fibers amongst the inky black formula, though; they simply surround your lashes in volumizing — yet natural-looking — tubes. Then, when you want to take it off, all you have to do is dab on a splash of warm water and use your fingers to help "slide" the tubes off. (Don't expect a ton of flaking, either; EM Cosmetics says the mascara is long lasting, and won't smudge or run on you.)

"The inspiration behind this mascara was the concept of being 'effortless.' As an avid mascara user for over 15 years and trying everything under the sun, I found myself wanting something easy to apply and remove," explained Michelle Phan in a press email. "I was tired of using oil-based makeup removers that not only added extra time to my night routine, but dried out my lashes."

This sounds a bit complicated when spelled out, but using a tubing mascara is as easy as any other formula — especially with EM Cosmetics' mascara wand. The short brush was engineered in Italy, and is created specifically to complement all eye shapes and sizes, so your longest lashes to your tiniest bottom lash are properly covered in mascara, sans clumping.

"After two years, my team and I finally landed on a winning formula paired with the right brush," Phan added. "My dream mascara was one I could easily apply without the worry of overdoing it, which causes clumping. A formula that has a balance of volume, length, and build without the heaviness. Something I can wear every day that's not harsh on my lashes."

And it's one you'll want to pick up, stat. Below, EM Cosmetics' new Pick Me Up mascara, available as of Aug. 24.

