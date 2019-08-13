ELOQUII Just Released Its New Arrivals For Fall & You’ll Want To Add Even More Leopard Print To Your Closet

Where can you find eye-catching prints, a rich color palette, and luxe textures? Within ELOQUII's fall 2019 arrivals, of course. Known for delivering stylish, trend-forward pieces in sizes 14 to 28, the retailer has released a brand-new collection called "Wild Streak" and it's filled with all the pieces you'll need to give your wardrobe a sartorial spin for fall. Plus, nothing rings in for over $140 — which is perfect, considering you're going to have a hard time sticking to shopping just one item.

Starting at $44.95 and running up to $139.95, the fresh lineup of styles includes everything from chic coordinating sets and sleek dresses to outerwear pieces that are perfect for transitional weather. On top of that, there are several head-turning sequin styles, like this cherry-red pencil skirt, $89.95, that are not to be missed. Consider styling the statement-making skirt with this streamlined neutral-hued Long Tailored Blazer, $110.95, and a pair of mules for a photo-worthy daytime look.

Another standout in the mix is a speckled leopard slip dress for $79.95. One of several leopard-print pieces in the collection, this versatile dress features a sweeping A-line silhouette and adjustable narrow straps. When the weather begins to cool off, you can easily slip a fitted black turtleneck underneath the printed frock for the office. Or, you can opt to throw the matching Cropped Moto Jacket, $119.95, over your shoulders for a night out with friends.

Courtesy of ELOQUII

The collection also includes several closet staples that'll likely become pieces you turn to time and time again this fall. Begin by peeking at this throw-on-and-go long-sleeve wrap dress for $79.95, and then be sure to check out this textured, cropped sweater for $64.95. Pick up the knit in a bold red hue to bring a jolt of rich color to a neutral bottom like this Pleated Faux Leather Midi Skirt for $89.95. Or, you can choose to play off the colors featured in the side-stripes of these pintuck trousers, $59.95. No matter which way you go, this easy-to-wear knit will look great styled with either piece.

The aforementioned pieces are just the beginning when it comes to this collection. Continue on to see a selection of styles and head over to the site to finish up your shopping.