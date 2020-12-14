The word "covetable" gets thrown around often in the beauty sphere, but it's never more applicable than when used for Dyson's hair tools. The high-tech machines are works of art and the hair dryer, straightener, and styler make it so you can harness that creative tech right in the palm of your hand. They're also predictably pricy. The iconic Dyson Airwrap styler Volume+Shape currently retails at $499.99 — unless you swoop in during the Dyson Owner Rewards sale.

From Dec. 2 until Dec. 20, Dyson is offering any customer who has previously picked up a Dyson product and registered it through the company a 20% off discount to use on one select product. Vacuums and air treatment machines are included, which are both tempting, but so are select Dyson hair tools, some of which are already out of stock on the brand's website.

So, it might be smart to shop sooner rather than later on this one. You can either opt for the regular Dyson Corrale straightener in the black and purple colorway or the Dyson Corrale Straightener Gift Edition bundle in the black nickel and fuchsia colorway for $499.99. The latter includes the straightener along with a Dyson paddle brush and detangling comb, a $65 value. Either way, you'll be getting one of the sleekest hair straighteners on the market — there's really nothing like the flexing and damage-reducing plates included in the machine.

The Dyson Airwrap Styler Volume+Shape in nickel and fuchsia is also still in stock, and definitely worth taking a look at while it's discounted from that aforementioned $499.99. Perfect for fine and flat hair, the all-in-one tool features the iconic Airwrap barrels, as well as a round volumizing brush, soft smoothing brush, and dryer attachments. (Consider it an alternative to the sold-out hair dryer.)

If you're a Dyson customer who still needs to receive your code to access the sale, swing by the brand's website and follow the steps listed. Then, shop the hair tools that are still in stock and included in the event, below.

