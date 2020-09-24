It's no secret that 2020 has been a bust, and everyone is *completely* over it, so any form of distraction to get the world from now to next year is welcome — including the early release of cult-favorite holiday kits. To help make the next few months bearable, Drunk Elephant holiday kits have made a surprise arrival, so you can start dreaming up your wintertime wishlist — or just treat yourself now.

There are a whopping eight different sets blessing Drunk Elephant fans this year (many of which launched Sept. 22), and four of them look like care packages for your skin. Decked out in neon boxes and named like the seven dwarves of skincare, Firmy, Dewy, Softy, and Glowy are the current stars of the holiday show.

Opting for Firmy ($88) is overthrowing your current morning ritual with the brand's C-Firma, D-Bronzi, B-Hydra, and Protini. It brightens, tightens, bronzes, and ups the supple factor. The $98 Glowy is destined to replace your nightly routine, with products like Drunk Elephant's E-Rase, Beste No. 9., T.L.C. Framboos, Lala Retro, and F-Balm.

Between the daily kits are Softy and Dewy. The first is an $88 reset button for the skin, helping retexture and tone with products like its Marula oil and Babyfacial. The latter is $75 and uses B-Hydra, and A-Passioni to plump and hydrate, so dull, dry skin can be a thing of the past.

Then, there's The Littles Head to Toe collection, which offers mini-me versions of the brand's body and haircare formulas all neatly tucked away in a highlighter yellow bag with a matching comb. While you may already feel spoilt for choice with the explosion of colors and fun skincare formulas, it doesn't end there.

Coming up in the pipeline are the Trunk 4.0, the Good and Ready Kit, and the Caddy Master Hair and Body Trunk 1.0, three other holiday packs launching in October, bringing with them a whole host of other exciting features — one of which is an actual trunk suitcase full of products. So even if things remain the same in 2020, at least the holiday surprises will be as excellent as always.

Get a jumpstart on end-of-year planning and take a peek at some of the new sets, below.

