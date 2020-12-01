This winter, as you gather around a scented candle in lieu of a remote cabin's roaring fireplace, why not make it a luxury pick that smells exactly like Drake? Following in the footsteps of Kacey Musgraves' romantic Boy Smells collab and Travis Scott's space-inspired Byredo drop, Drake's Better World Fragrance House is reportedly arriving "this holiday season," according to an Instagram post from Revolve. Five scented candles are set to launch with it, too, including one that "actually smells like Drake" per the product page. Sold.

Currently, there isn't that much to be gleaned by Better World Fragrance House's online presence. It has a website and Instagram page, but both are sparse. The Revolve page for the fragrance brand is empty, as well, following the preview mentioned in the October IG post. Fortunately for music fans everywhere, InStyle spotted the Better World Fragrance House candle names, prices ($48 to $80), and the pages, which are still live on Revolve though marked as out of stock.

What there lacks in champagne notes, Drake's upcoming line makes up for in largely botanical and musk blends that sound appropriately complex, given that this is the start of an entire fragrance house. First up is the Carby Musk scent, or "the candle that smells like Drake" as it'll undoubtedly be known as by the internet. The silky yet masculine scent combines musk, cashmere, suede, and amber, with the product description noting that it's "the personal fragrance he wears, which inspired BWFH."

Opt for the Muskoka candle if you really want to elevate your campfire vibes — it offers fresh clove bud, cedar, sandalwood, and a smoked leather accord that's sure to please anyone in your space. The same goes for the "genderless" Williamsburg Sleepover candle, a cheeky scent that balances its musky cedar with rose and lily of the valley, and Sweeter Tings, which adds in zesty bergamot and lemon peel. Last but not least is the Good Thoughts fragrance, Drake's take on botanicals from around the world. Bergamot, fir, ylang ylang, clove bud, sandalwood oil, and patchouli mingle with the brand's seemingly signature musk.

Each candle comes with a marker you can use to personalize the jar itself — beneath every fragrance title is the word "for," hinting that you should either scribble in your own name or, more thoughtfully, use these as customizable gifts. Which fits right into the holiday launch, doesn't it? Keep an eye on the Better World Fragrance House website to stay up to date with the launch, or better yet, sign up to be notified for updates.