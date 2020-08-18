Tattooed skin has its own set of needs. Although they aren't terribly different than those of non-tattooed skin — moisture, SPF — Dr. Woo's new skincare and lifestyle brand, WOO, understands them better than most. Unveiled this August by the PROJECTWOO studio, the new skin-focused drop is helmed by the one and only Dr. Woo, a tattoo artist with more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram and a notoriously long waitlist.

Better yet, WOO's skincare essentials are just that — essential for skin, even if you don't have the teensiest, tiniest of tattoos on your body. WOO released its first drop via projectwoo.co on Aug. 12, which includes the WOO After/Care Kit ($42), WOO Hand Sanitizer ($10), and WOO Daily Gentle Soap Set ($18); 100 percent of net profits from the soap set will benefit SUMMAEVERYTHANG, a Los Angeles-based community center. The WOO Moisturizing Sun Shield SPF30 is also available for pre-order, retailing at $35 with a November delivery estimate.

Like any work Dr. Woo's name is attached to (including his actual art), the new brand is meticulously thought out, from the moody and minimalist packaging to the clean, small-batch product formulations. This includes the After/Care Kit, something that truly is for fans of the artist and created with brand-new tattoos in mind.

Courtesy of WOO

Dr. Woo shared on his own Instagram account Aug. 12 about the process behind formulating the kit, which includes a 2 ounce Recovery Soap bar and a 1 ounce tube of the After/Care Moisturizer — a unique product specifically created to heal irritated or freshly tattooed skin. "I wanted a product that I felt after years of dealing with skin and seeing and hearing how tattoos of all types heal... would aid and gently help along the healing process of new work!" he explained on the post. "I’ve always had very sensitive skin and this fragrance free and specialty formulated, simple, clean product is hands down the best."

Courtesy of WOO

To shop WOO's first drop, visit projectwoo.co. Or, to follow along with future PROJECTWOO launches, give the studio's IG account a follow at @project_w_o_o. The new WOO products, below.

