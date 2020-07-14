Dr. Martens has created a special capsule as an ode to one of the 20th Century's most influential artists, and it's going to be the favorite of East Village and Soho residents alike. The British footwear brand's new Dr. Martens X Basquiat collection celebrates the late artist's legacy with three original designs of Dr. Martens signature silhouettes, the 1460 boot, 1461 low-top shoe, and a kid-sized 1460 boot. And though both parties are both engrained into popular culture, (Basquiat's multi-colored etchings, Doc's chunky silhouettes).

You don't need to be an art enthusiast to know that Jean-Michel Basquiat is one of the all-time greats in American art history. In 2017, one of his 1982 'Untitled' paintings sold for $110.5 million at an auction. His estate has also previously partnered with major brands including Supreme, Wacko Maria, and Herschel. But the latest partnership is deeper than footwear decorated with the artists post-modern Graffiti motifs. The rebellious spirit of Dr. Martens has made them a go-to shoe for many artists and musicians, and making them an ideal alternative canvas for Basquiat's iconic and subversive work.

The brand's staple 8-eyelet 1460 boot is covered in white emblems inspired by the artists musical album 'Beat Bop' and retail for $160. Then, the brands low-top 1461 Oxford shoe is printed with his painting 'Dustheads' for $130. Last in toddler and junior sizes ($65-$90 depending on sizing), the kiddos get a white leather 1460 boot is printed with imagery from the legends 'Pez Dispenser' piece with a dinosaur and crown.

Since the footwear stands to be a statement all on its own, its ideal to style with simple staples like relaxed high-waist denim or a lightweight monochromatic dress while its still warm out. Below, shop pieces from the new collab.

